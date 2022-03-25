Kenosha Kingfish agree in principle to transfer ownership of franchise; expected to be completed in late April

The old ball game will continue on the city's south side this summer for the ninth straight season, but under new owners.

The Kenosha Kingfish ownership group, which consists of Steve Schmitt, Vern Stenman and Conor Caloia, have agreed in principle to transfer ownership of the franchise, a member of the summer collegiate wood-bat Northwoods League, to Let’s Play Two LLC, owned by Bill Fanning and Mike Zoellner.

The Kingfish announced the transaction in a press release Friday afternoon.

The sale will require the transfer of the Simmons Field lease and the accompanying city liquor license. According to the release, those transfers are to be considered by the Board of Parks Commission on Monday. If approved by the commission, the transfer will then be reviewed by the City of Kenosha Common Council on April 4. If approved by the Common Council, and with the approval of a pending liquor license application, the sale is expected to be completed in late April.

All current team personnel will stay on under the new ownership, and day-to-day operations will continue to be run by Kingfish President Steve Malliet and General Manager Ryne Goralski.

The ownership group of Schmitt, Stenman and Caloia brought the Kingfish to Kenosha in 2014 with a background running one of the most successful summer collegiate teams in the country, the Madison Mallards of the NWL, owned by Schmitt. That trio also now holds ownership of the Forward Madison FC soccer team, along with Jim Kacmarcik, the lead owner of that franchise, and runs Big Top Events, the lead operator of Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

The Schmitt, Stenman and Caloia group also once owned the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Green Bay Booyah of the NWL, but previously sold those franchises.

In a phone interview Friday afternoon, Caloia said that he and Stenman both have young families and are busy managing operations of their Madison businesses. Quite simply, Caloia said, they just didn't have the time they wanted to devote to running the Kingfish.

"A good buyer appeared, and we decided it's the best thing going forward for the Kingfish," Caloia said.

Caloia also emphasized that Fanning and Zoellner are a strong ownership group that has full plans to keep the Kingfish in Kenosha and continue the legacy that the group of Schmitt, Stenman and Caloia built here over nearly a decade.

"They're a good group," Caloia said of Fanning and Zoellner. "It's a good thing all-around."

Long-time friends

Fanning and Zoellner have been close friends since meeting in first grade and later played college baseball together. Fanning went on to a management career in minor league baseball with stops in Denver; Spokane, Wash.; and Wichita, Kan.; along with the successful launch of the St. Paul (Minn.) Saints, now a member of the Triple-A International League and long known for drawing large crowds.

Fanning, meanwhile, served as the general manager for the Saints for 12 seasons, and Zoellner has also had a successful real estate development and investment career.

“We are extremely excited to be joining the Kenosha community with our purchase of the Kenosha Kingfish. Mike and I have been looking for the right situation to get back into baseball and looked at several teams over the past few years,” Fanning said in the release. “Once we dug deeper into Kenosha’s baseball history and the Kingfish culture, we knew this was the right city and right team for us.

"We want to thank Big Top Baseball, Steve Schmitt, Vern Stenman and Conor Caloia for their work in laying the foundation for success and setting a high bar for providing a fun, customer-first, family atmosphere at Simmons Field. The current staff does a great job, and we’re looking forward to working with them to continue the tradition of excellence that Kenosha has come to expect with the Kingfish. Opening Day can’t come soon enough."

The current ownership group of the Kingfish launched the franchise at a renovated Simmons Field in 2014 and have enjoyed strong community support since the start. The Kingfish have regularly ranked in the top 10 in the nation in summer collegiate baseball attendance and have become a staple of summers in Kenosha. The organization won the NWL Summer Collegiate World Series title in 2015, just its second season in existence.

“We would like to thank the greater Kenosha community for embracing the Kingfish and making us feel welcome since we first discussed the idea of bringing spectator baseball back to Simmons Field in 2012,” Schmitt, Stenman and Caloia said in a joint statement. “We appreciate the support of former Mayor Keith Bosman, current Mayor John Antaramian, the Common Council, the Kenosha Simmons Baseball Organization Board and, most of all, the dedicated host families, corporate partners and season-ticket holders. Without them, the Kingfish would not have been possible.

"We think Bill and Mike will be great caretakers of the Kingfish brand, and we are excited to watch them lead the next chapter of baseball in Kenosha.”

The Kingfish 2022 season and home opener is slated for 4:05 p.m. on May 30 against the Kalamazoo Growlers. For more information on tickets, visit kingfishbaseball.com or call the Simmons Field ticket office at 262-653-0900.

