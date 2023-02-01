Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District launches new brand image, logo and website

The Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District has adopted a new brand and logo to help promote the shops, restaurants, attractions, businesses, organizations, and events in Downtown Kenosha. The brand is designed to "empower people to think about going downtown for their shopping, dining, business, and fun needs," noted a release about the new logo.

Go Downtown Kenosha is the new brand that will signify the official activities and promotions for Downtown Kenosha. A new website has also been created. Additionally, Go Downtown Kenosha can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The new logo was created by local graphic designer, Anna Bauer. The artwork reflects the iconic light posts, flower baskets, and connection to water and park spaces associated with Downtown Kenosha.

“It's always a pleasure to work with the Downtown team and design for the businesses that make up this dynamic community,” said Bauer. “In keeping with Downtown Kenosha's versatility, we have created a brand identity that showcases the timeless appeal of the district and unifies the promotion of key events. It is a call to both residents and tourists to explore our vibrant neighborhood.”

A new website to promote the district - GoDowntownKenosha.com - has been created by The Gratzi Inc., a Kenosha-based web and marketing firm. The new site features a blog, business directory, event listings, a newsletter signup, information about how to get involved in activities downtown, district meeting minutes, and the digital edition of the Go Downtown Kenosha Magazine. Universal Downtown Kenosha Gift Cards can also be purchased on the site.

“Driving website traffic to small businesses in Downtown Kenosha is a ... goal that The Gratzi has teamed up with Go Downtown Kenosha to accomplish,” said Adam Kavalauskas of The Gratzi Inc. “We love helping small businesses gain new customers, and this was a perfect fit for us to help accomplish that goal.”

The mission of the BID is to create a livable, vibrant space which is sensitive to Kenosha’s historic roots, with significant activities and jobs that make it a destination for the region. Additionally, the BID strives to engage local residents and visitors to the community in a welcoming and thriving environment. The aim is to establish Downtown Kenosha as a place where businesses prosper; where the community gathers; and where all people come to live, work, play, and invest. The new brand is one of the many tools that the BID will utilize to achieve these goals.

“We as a BID Board are very excited to launch the new website and related social media,” said Rajiv Singh, treasurer and secretary of the BID and owner of Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside. “We believe these tools will prove to be essential in helping the Downtown business community prosper and continue to grow."

The BID was created by the City of Kenosha in 1986 to allow businesses to develop, manage, and promote Downtown Kenosha and to establish an assessment method to fund permitted activities. In 2021, Visit Kenosha entered into an agreement with the BID to provide marketing, event, and business support for the Downtown Area.

Questions about the Lakeshore Business Improvement District or businesses in the area, send email to Info@VisitKenosha.com.