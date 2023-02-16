All Kenosha Public Library locations will be closing today, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. due to inclement weather according to an official release.

Holds and due dates will be extended.

“We never like to close our doors to the community,” said Brandi Cummings, head of community programs and partnerships, “but staff and public safety remain our priority. We know that snow days make for great reading weather and encourage our patrons to visit the digital library at www.mykpl.info for ebooks, audiobooks, music, and more.”

All KPL locations will resume normal operating hours tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 17, except for the Southwest Library which will remain closed until 3 PM for the ongoing carpeting project. Southwest Library will be open full hours from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22 in support of the Spring Primary Election. More information about the election can be found at www.mykpl.info/vote.