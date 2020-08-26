Kenosha man, 71, attacked in Uptown riot

Cobb was lying on the ground in a pool of blood, being tended to by passersby.

In the video, you can hear someone urge those responding to Cobb’s medical needs to turn his head because he was “drowning in his blood.”

“I’m so grateful for the people who took care of him on the sidewalk,” Pamela said. “We got him in the truck and had to drive through a mass of people, onto sidewalks, to get him to the hospital.”

Cobb, who underwent a double bypass surgery and valve replacement a year ago, was treated and released, but will need surgery to put two removable plates in place and wire his jaw shut. He did not wish to comment for the story.

Pamela said Cobb started as a customer “years and years ago” and now Pamela is his emergency contact.

“I’m his (contact) person and he’s my person,” said Pamela, who owns the mattress story with her husband Keith.

A joint fundraiser for the Mattress Shop and Cobb has been created by Yvonne Rich.