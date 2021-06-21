 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha man among those injured in eight-motorcycle crash in Illinois
0 Comments
alert

Kenosha man among those injured in eight-motorcycle crash in Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha man was among a group of motorcyclists involved in a chain-reaction crash in Will County, Ill. that left two dead.

Two men were killed in the eight-motorcycle pileup on westbound Interstate 80 in Will County near Interstate 55.

According to a report in the Daily Herald, one motorcyclist in the group crashed, causing a chain-reaction involving eight motorcyclists.

Two men, Edwin Torres, 45, of Chicago and John Melvin II, 57, of DuQuoin, Ill., were killed in the crash.

On a day when there's severe weather in your area, you may find yourself under a tornado watch or even a tornado warning. What's the difference?

Six other people were injured, including Albert Bischof, 51, of Kenosha. None of the injured motorcyclists had life-threatening injuries according to the report.

The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert