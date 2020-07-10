Kenosha man arrested in stabbing

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stabbing injures

Kenosha man

Charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's office against a 30-year-old Kenosha man following a stabbing Friday morning.

According to a press release issued Friday afternoon, police responded to the 1800 block of 67th Street at about 10:40 a.m., where they found a 61-year-old Kenosha man with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Froedtert South Kenosha campus, stabilized, and then transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Police arrested the 30-year-old man at the scene. The victim is in serious condition but expected to survive, the release states.

The release further states there is no danger to the community regarding the incident.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department's Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

