Kenosha man charged with fourth OWI after Sunday morning crash

An investigation into a traffic accident early Sunday morning led to the fourth drunken driving charge for a 52-year-old Kenosha man.

Charles C. McElroy faces a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison if he’s convicted. McElroy remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

The defendant is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating at 8:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police Officer responded to the 6300 block of 25th Avenue at 7:12 a.m. Sunday, after a caller told dispatch that a black Chevy Suburban had just hit a fence, then a pole and was trying to drive away.

Police spoke to the caller, who stated he was southbound on 30th Avenue when he observed the defendant’s eastbound vehicle make a right turn, and thought he had pulled into a garage, but then “just went off the road.” The caller further stated dust flew up everywhere and the “pole with the wire fell down.”