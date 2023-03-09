A Kenosha man is a number of charges after Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigations Unit found him in possession of a sawed-off rifle and pills that were found to contain fentanyl.

According to a criminal complaint, two Kenosha Police Department officers were on patrol as members of the department's Special Investigations Unit Monday afternoon. The officers were headed eastbound on 52nd Street Monday at 1:20 p.m., waiting to turn north onto 14th Avenue, when they observed a front seat passenger of a vehicle facing south on 14th Avenue at 52nd Street wearing a black ski mask covering his face.

The officers made a stop because a temporary license plate on the vehicle was improperly displayed.

When the officers made the U-turn, the other vehicle was still stopped at the posted stop sign and appeared to be waiting for traffic to clear on 52nd Street before crossing the road. Police eventually made contact with the vehicle when it was parked on the 1300 block of 54th Street.

One officer observed the brake lights were on and a front passenger began to exit the vehicle, along with the rear passenger. Police activated the emergency lights on their squad car while one of the officers exited the vehicle and ordered the occupants back in the vehicle. The officer, who had a direct view of the front seat passenger, observed the passenger, who was faced toward the officer, grab his front waist area before sitting back in the vehicle.

Based on observations one of the officers asked the front seat passenger, Xavier Castillo, 21, if he had a firearm. Castillo reportedly told officer he had a weapon. He was removed from the vehicle and placed into handcuffs without incident.

When the officer removed Castillo's windbreaker, he saw Castillo was concealing a AR-style rifle in the front waistband of his pants. The other officer removed the rifle and unloaded a 30-round magazine, which was loaded with 17 round of .223 rifle ammunition.

The ammunition recovered was found to be armor-piercing. The barrel length measured 11 inches, which was short of legal requirements.

Further search of Castillo led to the discovery of a clear plastic bag in the left front pocket of the defendant's pants.

The baggie contained 52 small blue pills that appeared to be prescription drugs. The pills found on the defendant were believed to be “Perc 30s,” that are often illegally pressed with fentanyl.

The pills were later tested with mobile strips, which showed a positive result for the presence of fentanyl. The office reported the amount of pills located is indicative of drug sales, as it was a quantity "Far more than an average user would possess at one time."

The other vehicle occupants did not have weapons or contraband located with them.

Castillo was convicted in 2020 on the charge of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

He now faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl on less than or equal to 10 grams, rand carrying a concealed weapon.

Castillo's made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, and a $25,000 cash bond, with conditions, was set.