Kenosha man critically injured in Waukegan crash

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 52-year-old Kenosha man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Green Bay Road and Keith Avenue Monday.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:50 p.m. to the crash in which a 2006 Ford Econoline van was traveling north on Green Bay Road approaching Keith Avenue when the driver apparently crossed into the southbound lanes, struck a curb, a tree and a utility pole, according to sheriff’s department release. The van rolled onto its side before coming to a final rest.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., with critical injuries, according to authorities. Neither his name nor condition was released as of Monday night.

When the first deputies arrived on the scene, the man was partially lying outside the vehicle. Authorities said it was not known whether he had been partially ejected in the crash or crawled out of the wreckage.

The crash remains under investigation.

