Kenosha man faces charges in injury accident, reportedly drove stolen vehicle, crashed and fled into cornfield
A 23-year-old Kenosha man, who faces three criminal charges for a drunken driving accident that injured a woman last October, will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for his next hearing in September.

Miguel Melchor-Catalan is charged with felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury and driving or operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, along with a misdemeanor charge of a first offense drunken driving causing injury for his role in an Oct. 4, accident in the Town of Paris.

The hit-and-run charge carries a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail, while the second felony carries a fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in jail.

Melchor-Catalan is due back in court for a status hearing Sept. 30, at 2 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the 12000 block of Highway E, where he observed a Mercury with extensive rear-end damage and a Toyota Corolla with extensive front-end damage.

Police located Melchor-Catalan as he exited a cornfield on the north side of Highway E. He said he was in an accident and left the scene because his friend who was driving told him to. Melchor-Catalan told police he was worried he might have hurt someone.

The driver of the Mercury told police she was eastbound on Highway E when she approached the four-way intersection of Highway E and the southbound I-94 off ramp. The woman said she came to a complete stop when her vehicle was rear-ended by the defendant’s vehicle.

At that point, the woman said the operator of the striking vehicle exited from the driver’s side and fled south onto the I-94 on ramp. She said the man, identified as Melchor-Catalan, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The woman reported some lower back pain and Paris Rescue responded to the scene.

Police later learned Melchor-Catalan was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The owner of that car said he believed his roommate, the Melchor-Catalan , was intoxicated and might have taken his car without permission, so he called the Kenosha Police Department.

After Melchor-Catalan failed a series of field sobriety tests, he was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

