Kenosha man faces charges in injury accident, reportedly drove stolen vehicle, crashed and fled into cornfield

A 23-year-old Kenosha man, who faces three criminal charges for a drunken driving accident that injured a woman last October, will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for his next hearing in September.

Miguel Melchor-Catalan is charged with felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury and driving or operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, along with a misdemeanor charge of a first offense drunken driving causing injury for his role in an Oct. 4, accident in the Town of Paris.

The hit-and-run charge carries a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail, while the second felony carries a fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in jail.

Melchor-Catalan is due back in court for a status hearing Sept. 30, at 2 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the 12000 block of Highway E, where he observed a Mercury with extensive rear-end damage and a Toyota Corolla with extensive front-end damage.

Police located Melchor-Catalan as he exited a cornfield on the north side of Highway E. He said he was in an accident and left the scene because his friend who was driving told him to. Melchor-Catalan told police he was worried he might have hurt someone.