A Kenosha man has been charged with four felony counts after an attempted robbery in 2020, where he struck a woman with a firearm and then fled.

Marquis Rodgers is charged with armed burglary, attempted armed robbery with use of force, aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. All are repeat offenses.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 25, 2020, Kenosha Police officers responded to the 4700 block of 20th Ave. at about 11:36 p.m. An injured female victim was found in the front entrance of a residence in a pool of blood on the ground.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. She had a laceration above her nose, which was broken, and a “golf-ball” sized bump on her forehead.

According to the victim’s statement, at about 11:28 p.m., the victim received an alert from her doorbell camera, and saw that someone was walking away from her house. The victim said she checked the “live view” mode on the camera to see if it was her brother attempting to prank her.

She saw a male wearing a light colored zip-up style hooded sweatshirt and wearing a white bandana. The victim heard knocking on the door, and when she answered, a male pushed his way into the home and demanded money.

The two struggled, and the victim said she noticed the male raise his left arm, and she saw a “smaller sized gun.” She reported seeing a flash and hearing a loud bang, and she put her head down and yelled for her sister to call the police. When looking at the floor, she noticed there was blood.

Officers inspecting the scene located a bullet hole in the north wall of the front entry hallway. A casing was also located, but the bullet was not found.

Security footage from both the victim’s residence and an area residence showed a four-door sedan driving around the area, and a suspect matching the attacker’s description exiting the vehicle and approaching the victim’s residence.

On the video, the suspect leaves, and then returns, and audio of the altercation can be heard, including a gunshot. The suspect can be seen fleeing back to the sedan.

Two days later, the district attorney contacted investigating officers, saying the driver of the vehicle had reached out to him and wished to identify the suspect.

In discussions with Kenosha detectives, the driver said they had given Rodgers several rides that day. When they had passed by the victim’s neighborhood, Rodgers asked the driver to stop, saying he wanted to speak with a woman.

Rodgers exited the vehicle and walked to the victim’s residence, then returned.

The driver said they were going to leave, but Rodgers told them to “hold on” and went back to the victim’s residence. When Rodgers returned, he seemed “frantic” and was yelling.

When the driver later learned about the shooting and the victim, whom they reportedly knew, they reached out to the DA to explain what had happened.

Rodgers was under active Department of Corrections extended supervision and there was a warrant for his arrest.