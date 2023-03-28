A 20-year-old Kenosha man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Monday evening according to published reports.

Milwaukee police are reportedly investigating a fatal shooting near 21st and Burleigh streets that happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday, March 27. The Kenosha man reportedly died from his injuries at the scene.

Police are seeking suspects, but no arrests have been announced at this time. Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.