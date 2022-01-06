Kenosha man pleads guilty to seventh OWI

A 49-year-old Kenosha man faces a possible nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court to his seventh drunken driving offense and to a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs.

Richard A. Wilkerson, of the 5500 block of Green Bay Road, will be sentenced March 14, at 2 p.m., by Judge Bruce E. Schroeder. Wilkerson has been free from custody since Oct. 13, when he posted a $5,000 cash bond.

Two misdemeanor charges of bail jumping and one each of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to the criminal complaint in the OWI case, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was flagged down Oct. 3, at 9:43 a.m., by a passerby, who stated there was a vehicle rollover on westbound Highway K in the Town of Paris. When police arrived, they found a sedan on its side with several witnesses standing nearby, who pointed out Wilkerson as the driver.

Wilkerson appeared disoriented, the complaint states, and said he knew he was not supposed to be driving, but added he was on his way to a job. He failed a series of field sobriety tests, but a preliminary breath test did not show the presence of alcohol.

Police believed Wilkerson may be under the influence of narcotics, so he was taken to an area hospital for a legal blood draw. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

During a search, police found a substance in a container in Wilkerson’s pocket that he admitted was heroin, along with a glass pipe.

At the hospital, the complaint states that Wilkerson became agitated, was combative and had “body tremors, tensed muscle, delusions, hallucinations and appeared very uncomfortable.” He also had to be restrained and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Wilkerson also was charged in a separate case after his OWI arrest with a felony count of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of retail theft. The theft charge was dismissed and read into the record, while the three other counts were dismissed outright.

The second case stemmed from a theft at Woodman’s in Kenosha.

