Kenosha mayor calls for community solutions

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has called on the community to continue to work toward justice, while maintaining order, following local demonstrations related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody. The officer has been charged with his murder.
“It was wrong. There is no excuse for what occurred in the death of George Floyd,” Antaramian said in a released statement. “All of the officers involved need to be held accountable.”
Antaramian also acknowledged the outrage and pain people are feeling, especially in communities of color, both locally and nationally. “The message is very clear. People are saying enough is enough and they are tired of not feeling valued.”
Both in his statement and at a vigil for Floyd at Grace Welcome Center Tuesday afternoon, the mayor said he is committed to addressing systemic racism in Kenosha by assembling a group of faith-based leaders, along with individuals from various sectors in the community, to work toward solutions.
“I am confident that with their help and leadership, Kenosha can become a stronger advocate for the rights of all people,” he said. “We’ll create the space to have an open dialogue to have those often times difficult, but very necessary conversations.”
The mayor's comments came a day after city council members weighed in to condemn the violence. Protests began peacefully during the day on Sunday, but escalated later in the evening with some rioting and vandalism. Council members emphasized that they supported protests, but not rioting and destruction.
Mayor's comments at Grace
While Kenosha saw several instances of peaceful demonstrations over the weekend seeking justice for Floyd, on Sunday night there were at least three businesses damaged, with one looted.
“There was some damage in the city, but it was not huge,” Antaramian said in an interview following vigil at Grace Welcome Center. “But it still hurts individuals. And that’s not acceptable. We cannot cause damage to other people’s property and think that’s OK. No matter what the reason.
“The peaceful protests, I think, went wonderful. The young people and those involved in that part of it (at Civic Center Park Sunday morning). They did what they are supposed to do. They were peacefully protesting an issue that needs to be talked about and dealt with."
Antaramian also commented on a possible armed counter-protest group that had stated on social media it would be at Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. protest at Civic Center Park — the full group later did not appear to come to the event. .
“Well, from my perspective, an armed counter-protest makes no sense to me. I am disappointed that people feel that that’s what they need to do, because it’s not. And I don’t believe it’s appropriate. But that is my opinion,” Antaramian said.
When asked if he is worried about a possible situation such as the one that took place with Floyd happening in Kenosha, Antaramian stated that he was not, at least not as worried about it as the bigger issues behind it.
“I would like to believe that our police department is very well trained, and I think that you saw how they reacted to things just this last go around, how well they did,” he said. “Is there always a possibility of something like that? Sure.
“But no, I don’t worry about that as much as I worry about the overall issues that we as a community have to face, and that is racism as a whole.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!