Kenosha mayor calls for community solutions

The mayor's comments came a day after city council members weighed in to condemn the violence. Protests began peacefully during the day on Sunday, but escalated later in the evening with some rioting and vandalism. Council members emphasized that they supported protests, but not rioting and destruction.

Mayor's comments at Grace

While Kenosha saw several instances of peaceful demonstrations over the weekend seeking justice for Floyd, on Sunday night there were at least three businesses damaged, with one looted.

“There was some damage in the city, but it was not huge,” Antaramian said in an interview following vigil at Grace Welcome Center. “But it still hurts individuals. And that’s not acceptable. We cannot cause damage to other people’s property and think that’s OK. No matter what the reason.

“The peaceful protests, I think, went wonderful. The young people and those involved in that part of it (at Civic Center Park Sunday morning). They did what they are supposed to do. They were peacefully protesting an issue that needs to be talked about and dealt with."