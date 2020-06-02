Kenosha mayor calls for peace and racial justice

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian on Tuesday called on the community to continue to work toward justice, while maintaining order, following local demonstrations related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody. The officer has been charged with his murder.
“It was wrong. There is no excuse for what occurred in the death of George Floyd,” Antaramian stated. “All of the officers involved need to be held accountable.”
Antaramian acknowledged the outrage and pain people are feeling, especially in communities of color, both locally and nationally. “The message is very clear. People are saying enough is enough and they are tired of not feeling valued.”
The mayor is committed to addressing systemic racism in Kenosha by assembling a group of faith-based leaders, along with individuals from various sectors in the community, to work toward solutions.
“I am confident that with their help and leadership, Kenosha can become a stronger advocate for the rights of all people,” he said. “We’ll create the space to have an open dialogue to have those often times difficult, but very necessary conversations.”
The mayor's comments come a day after city council members weighed in to condemn the violence. Protests began peacefully during the day on Sunday but escalated later in the evening with rioting and vandalism. Council members emphasized that they supported protests but not rioting and destruction.
While Kenosha saw several instances of peaceful demonstrations over the weekend seeking justice for Floyd, there also were instances of vandalism and looting.
“People have a right to demonstrate – peaceful demonstration is the way this country has always worked,” Antaramian stated. “It is not OK to destroy people’s property and riot. Rioters and looters need to be held accountable for their criminal activities.”
“Police officers are sworn to protect and serve and that is what most police officers do,” he said. “We’re on the same side.
““Local law enforcement and support staff – including the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the National Guard – handled the demonstration and rioters in a professional manner. I thank them for their service and professionalism, but I also believe that we as a City can continue to learn and grow.
“It is my hope that an honest and open communication with the minority community can assist in better training for police officers not only in Kenosha, but on a national basis as well.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!