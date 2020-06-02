Kenosha mayor calls for peace and racial justice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian on Tuesday called on the community to continue to work toward justice, while maintaining order, following local demonstrations related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody. The officer has been charged with his murder.

“It was wrong. There is no excuse for what occurred in the death of George Floyd,” Antaramian stated. “All of the officers involved need to be held accountable.”

Antaramian acknowledged the outrage and pain people are feeling, especially in communities of color, both locally and nationally. “The message is very clear. People are saying enough is enough and they are tired of not feeling valued.”

The mayor is committed to addressing systemic racism in Kenosha by assembling a group of faith-based leaders, along with individuals from various sectors in the community, to work toward solutions.

“I am confident that with their help and leadership, Kenosha can become a stronger advocate for the rights of all people,” he said. “We’ll create the space to have an open dialogue to have those often times difficult, but very necessary conversations.”