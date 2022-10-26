Kenosha NAACP president finds dead bird on a Ron Johnson pamphlet on his porch

Pleasant Prairie Police have little to go on after a dead bird was found on top of a U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson campaign pamphlet at the home of the president of Kenosha's chapter of the NAACP.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Anthony Davis said his wife had found the bird and pamphlet, which featured an attack on Johnson's opponent Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, on their front porch, and questioned if the bird had been purposefully placed when the pamphlet was delivered.

Davis said that his initial reaction upon seeing the bird and pamphlet was shock and disbelief.

"We're living in a volatile time, people some crazy stuff," Davis said. Uncertain at first, Davis finally decided to call the police and file a report. "I got a little angry when I thought about it."

Sgt. Mike Algiers said officers were called at about 11:30 a.m. to the neighborhood, but without any camera footage from either Davis or the neighbors, had few leads to go forward with.

"It's obviously a little strange and different," Algiers said. "There's a lot of unknowns right now, and not much to go on."

Algiers said they had no other similar reports, and didn't consider it to be a "serial issue."

Davis said that the incident, if not malicious, was offensive. A resident of the neighborhood for two decades, Davis said his family is the only African- American family in the neighborhood, and his front lawn has numerous political signs, including one supporting Mandela Barnes.

Whether the incident had any political or racial motives, or a mix of either, Davis said he "expected better" from the supporters of any candidate.

"Let the political process go forth with some dignity. That's all I'm looking for, it's all anyone should bee looking for," Davis said. "I'm not looking to attack anybody."

Davis said the incident had also upset his wife, and he had installed a camera system, both for his family's safety and to potentially catch any potential future incidents.

"I'm upset about it," Davis said. "With the way politics have gotten right now, it's unbelievable and disgraceful."