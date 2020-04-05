Kenosha native details harrowing experience with coronavirus

“I never expected it to go viral,” she said. “When I initially tweeted it, I was going to be happy if I got like 20 likes, which is what I usually am really happy with on all of my tweets. I was just tweeting it for people I knew that followed me to kind of see.

“I had followers, my friends, that were just not taking the quarantine seriously. There (were) people in Florida or returning from Florida for spring break at the time that I knew followed me, so I just kind of wanted to express that to a small group. I never expected it to go viral the way it did.

“... It was weird being on a Zoom call with Dr. Phil.”

“She’s getting her 15 minutes of fame the hard way, right?” Tom Shircel said with a laugh.

Learned to tune out negativity

But Shircel’s tweets also exposed the nasty underbelly of social media and how divisive people are in their opinions about coronavirus.

Shircel, who says she’s a “big fan of gorgeous leftist politics” on her Twitter profile, was criticized by some for her political views, especially for her support of Bernie Sanders. She was called a liar, a fake and a “crisis actor.”