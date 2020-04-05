Kenosha native details harrowing experience with coronavirus

Amy Shircel had just turned 22 years old.
She was finishing up her undergraduate classes at the University of Wisconsin, on schedule to graduate in May. She was athletic, having been a swimmer in high school and college. She ate well and exercised every day. She had no underlying health problems and was healthy to the best of her knowledge.
Amy Shircel was young and vibrant, socially engaged and active, in the prime of her life.
And she thought she was going to die.
There are innumerable statistics and pressing questions surrounding coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. The stats and questions swirl everywhere in newspapers and on news programs. They take sides on social media and become political talking points. They scare and comfort, teach and taunt, ebb and flow.
The coronavirus pandemic has turned our heads in a million different directions, and all of it is so overwhelming that we sometimes forget to just listen.
Amy Shircel just wants people to listen, because she was young and healthy and wasn’t supposed to become severely ill with COVID-19.
And then she did.
Shircel wasn’t supposed to start a Twitter thread that brought her international attention.
And then she did.
“It was really scary,” said Shircel, a 2016 Tremper High graduate. “The scariest part for me was not when I was in the hospital. It wasn’t when I was at home recovering or anything like that. It’s when I was alone in my apartment and it was in the middle of the night. I was freezing cold from a fever.
“Honestly, I was delirious. I genuinely remember texting my friend. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to die. Don’t tell my parents this, but I don’t think I was going to make it through this.’”
Spring break in Portugal The story, as many do for seniors in college, starts on spring break.
Hoping it would be one of the fun stories, Shircel and some friends flew to Portugal in early March. Travel restrictions weren’t broad when they left, but the U.S. travel ban arrived right after departure, so Shircel and her friends returned home immediately.
Shircel saw some humor in the situation.
“The moment we landed in Portugal we had to book a flight back to the US. I paid $700 to watch the Greatest Showman one (1) time,” she tweeted.
Her early reaction to coronavirus was certainly shared by many, especially those in younger age groups.
“Honestly, I was liking jokes on Twitter about it,” she said. “I was making jokes on Twitter about it.”
The symptoms arrived on March 15. Shircel went for a test at University Health Services on the UW campus on the second day of symptoms, turned 22 on the third day and learned she was positive on the fifth day.
“The first couple days, they were really mild symptoms,” Shircel said. “I had a cough. I developed a fever overnight the first night and I had a headache. I was just ... overall I was tired. So I got tested the second day of my symptoms, and that was a nose swab and a throat swab.
“Honestly, until I tested positive, I did not think at all that I was going to test positive for coronavirus. I definitely thought it was the flu, especially when on the third day I started puking. I was like, ‘Oh, I for sure have the stomach flu. The CDC doesn’t list this as a symptom.’”
But it was coronavirus, and Shircel got sicker.
“After I tested positive, it was kind of just a self-fulfilling prophecy and I just started getting so, so sick,” she said. “Not that my symptoms weren’t real. I started feeling the shortness of breath symptom, which wasn’t terrible for me. It was more just like a tightness in my chest, and I just couldn’t take a deep breath. My lungs just felt shallow.”
Weak and sick day after day
It got so bad that Shircel went to the emergency room twice to get treated for dehydration. She struggled to sleep, even though she was exhausted. When she did sleep, the high fever — she said it spiked at about 102.9 degrees — caused her to sweat so profusely that she started sleeping on towels.
“I got super weak and I couldn’t really walk around my apartment, so that got hard to take care of myself,” Shircel said. “I was crawling to the bathroom to vomit. I couldn’t keep anything down.”
Shircel’s parents in Kenosha waited for their daughter to get better in Madison. She didn’t.
“When she first tested positive for the COVID-19, we were like, ‘OK, two or three days, she’ll get better,’” her father, Tom, said. “As you know, that never happened. Every morning my wife and I woke up thinking, ‘Boy, this is the day she’s going to turn the corner and get better,’ and that corner never seemed to come. She kept getting worse every day, and we’re two hours away by car.
“We felt totally helpless.”
Amy wanted to stay at her apartment in Madison to convalesce to avoid putting herself around others. But with the fever dragging well into a second week, she didn’t think she could be alone anymore.
“On Thursday (March 26), which was my 12th day of symptoms, I got on the phone with my parents — and I hadn’t eaten for nine days, or whatever it was — and I was like, ‘I am alone in my apartment and I generally don’t think I can take care of myself,’” she said. “’I’m scared every time I fall asleep that I’m not going to wake up. My fever’s so high. Can you please come and pick me up?’”
Coming home to Kenosha
That presented a dilemma.
Shircel’s mother, Denise, had a heart attack last November and couldn’t be in the same house as Amy. So Denise went to stay at the backyard neighbor’s house and Tom — who works for the Village of Pleasant Prairie — went to acquire personal protective equipment from Pleasant Prairie Chief of Fire & Rescue Craig Roepke.
“He gave me a full Tyvek body suit to put on,” Tom Shircel said. “So when I went to her apartment, before I went to the door of her apartment, I put that suit on. I put the booties on. I put the mask, gloves, goggles on, and went in and got her. Actually, I wore that suit all the way home in the car.”
The precautions continued at home.
“I tried to protect myself the best I could,” Tom said. “We have a bedroom in the basement with a bathroom down there, so she was down there, isolated down in the basement. Every time I would go down there to check on her, to see her, to bring her food, water, what have you — magazines, books — I would put on latex gloves, mask that covered my mouth and nose, and also goggles. So that’s what I’d do every time.
“And every time I came back upstairs, I’d take that off and wash my hands and do all the sanitizing stuff. Also, I’d retrace my footsteps and hers as well. Everything I touched, I’d wipe it down with isopropyl alcohol — it’s a 70 percent alcohol mixture — to make sure everything was sterilized. So it’s quite a process.”
Imagine being a father whose daughter is so ill she was worried she would die and not being able to hug her without biohazard gear. Imagine being a mother and not being able to even stay in the same house as your sick daughter.
“It’s agonizing,” Tom said. “My wife Denise, she can’t even be here. I know she’s upset, that she can’t be there for her daughter. It was agonizing. Like Amy said, dehumanizing. You watch the news and you hear all these poor people that are passing away from this virus, and they can’t even have their loved ones around them. It’s just horrible.
“Who’d have ever thought this could happen, but here it is. It’s real. It’s real, and people need to understand it’s real. Like Amy’s been preaching, it can happen to anyone.”
Getting better every day
Fortunately, here’s where the story takes a good turn, because Amy began to recover at home in Kenosha.
“I think there’s something to be said for being sick at home, just the mental part of it,” Tom said. “She got better and better each day.”
Amy reached a third day of being symptom free, which met the CDC protocol for being considered free of COVID-19. As of this interview, conducted on Thursday, Amy reached five days symptom free. She returned to her apartment in Madison on Wednesday.
“I’m feeling a lot better,” Amy said. “I definitely am not 100 percent yet, just because I was so sick. I’m still kind of weak and tired and recovering.”
She’s also gone viral in a different way.
On March 27, a Friday, Shircel started a Twitter thread describing her symptoms and the harrowing experience in detail. The thread was laid out over 10 tweets.
“I think it’s just important to people to see someone who’s an athlete, who is young and healthy, and you can get so sick from this,” Shircel said. “It’s real. Reading the news stories about people my age who are dying, it’s really scary and it should be taken seriously. I wanted to spread the word about that.”
Well, it spread, and it spread fast. As of this past Friday night, Shircel’s original tweet had 114,000 retweets and more than 292,000 likes.
In fact, her thread was so descriptive and impacted so many people that Shircel found herself hitting the media circuit. She was interviewed by The Daily Cardinal, a student paper in Madison, and the Wisconsin State Journal. Spectrum News in Wisconsin, NBC 15 in Madison and KARE 11 in Minneapolis were among the television stations to set up interviews.
It went national and international, with an ABC 20/20 special, the Wall Street Journal, TMZ, Australia Today, China TV and Dr. Phil all chronicling Shircel’s story.
“I never expected it to go viral,” she said. “When I initially tweeted it, I was going to be happy if I got like 20 likes, which is what I usually am really happy with on all of my tweets. I was just tweeting it for people I knew that followed me to kind of see.
“I had followers, my friends, that were just not taking the quarantine seriously. There (were) people in Florida or returning from Florida for spring break at the time that I knew followed me, so I just kind of wanted to express that to a small group. I never expected it to go viral the way it did.
“... It was weird being on a Zoom call with Dr. Phil.”
“She’s getting her 15 minutes of fame the hard way, right?” Tom Shircel said with a laugh.
Learned to tune out negativity
But Shircel’s tweets also exposed the nasty underbelly of social media and how divisive people are in their opinions about coronavirus.
Shircel, who says she’s a “big fan of gorgeous leftist politics” on her Twitter profile, was criticized by some for her political views, especially for her support of Bernie Sanders. She was called a liar, a fake and a “crisis actor.”
“It’s honestly scary to hear people say that, because why would you (think) that anyone is lying about the disease when there’s well over 150,000 cases in the United States?” Amy said. “You should just automatically believe and take it seriously. It was a weird response I was getting. It honestly got to me at first. I really wanted to respond to these people and be like, ‘It was so hard on my family, how dare you call me a liar.’ But I just didn’t even want to humor them.
“... People were calling me a liar. People were calling me a racist. People were saying I was too fat, and that’s why I got coronavirus.”
With advice from her younger sister Cora, who runs a YouTube subscription channel that can draw the inevitable critical comments, Amy learned to just tune out the negativity.
The whole point is that Amy is putting a human face to a disease that she’s repeatedly called “dehumanizing,” and now she’s putting a face to recovery. She’s already returned to classes online via Zoom and remains on track to graduate in May.
A political science and environmental studies major, Shircel — who attended Carthage College and swam there for a year before transferring — is applying to law school for the fall semester and said she’d love to stay at UW for it.
“Knowing Amy, knowing my daughter, she wanted to get back to Madison,” Tom Shircel, who’s in a 14-day quarantine with no symptoms as of Thursday, said of Amy’s quick return to school. “That was her own call. She wanted to get back to Madison to get back to school, get back to work, get back into society, so to say.”
Amy Shircel certainly didn’t ask to be “the girl who got coronavirus,” nor should she be a cautionary tale, because she did nothing wrong. Rather, under extreme medical duress, she wanted to be the one that shared her story, the one to remind people that you can get this virus even if you’re young and healthy.
“I hope, now (that) I’m a recovery story, some people (will) feel scared but not so scared knowing that it’s possible to recover from this, just not focusing on all the deaths,” she said. “I think, personally, I learned that I need to be more humble, take things like this a lot more seriously. I think I got a second chance at life, and hopefully I’m spreading the word in a positive way.
“I’m kind of trying to use this extremely negative experience and turn it into something good.”
