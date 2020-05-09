Kenosha native promoted to rank of major in U.S. Army

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Kenosha resident Matthew N. Mayor has been promoted to the rank of Major in the active-duty U.S. Army effective May 1.

MAJ Matthew Mayor joined the U.S. Army in 2009, graduating from Marquette University in Milwaukee and commissioning through the Army ROTC program there. He currently serves as a logistics officer and has deployed twice to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the 101st Airborne Division over his past 10 years of active duty service.

He also served as a paratrooper and company commander within the 82nd Airborne Division from 2015 through 2017 while completing an master’s degree in management and leadership via Webster University. He was then sent by the U.S. Army to Northwestern University in Chicago, to complete a master’s degree in public policy and administration, where he graduated in June 2019.

He is currently assigned to the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and will graduate in June 2020. He was nominated and selected to serve as the 1st Infantry Division’s Transportation Officer at Fort Riley, Kan, starting in July.