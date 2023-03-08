More than 100 job-seeker milled about The Stella Hotel Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave., Tuesday afternoon as they connected with employers. It was part of a Kenosha News-presented job fair.

KENOSHA NEWS JOB FAIR SPRING 2023 TSA Supervisory Transportation Security Officer Jordan Lugo, right, talks with Trevor resident Kendra Smith, left, at the the Kenosha News Job…

Employers representing a variety of industries were lined up and ready to connect with people seeking employment. Some of the dozens of companies present included the Transportation Security Agency, Froedtert South, ULINE, Kwik Trip and Lynch Motor Vehicle Group.

Kelly Wells, Marketing and Events Manager for the Wisconn Valley Media Group, said the event has been held for several years, and is typically offered in the spring and the fall.

KENOSHA NEWS JOB FAIR SPRING 2023 Sarah Ocampo, right, talks with Keshon Howell, far left, and Darlene Mason, his grandmother, at the Kenosha News Job Fair Tuesday afternoon.

"We're an hour in and we've had over 100 people come to the job fair today," Wells said.

Those attendees came for various opportunities presented at the job fair.

KENOSHA NEWS JOB FAIR SPRING 2023 Lora Lehmann, right talks with Cazandra Zepeda, left, and Cynthia Alvarado, to Zepeda's right, at the Kenosha News Job Fair Tuesday afternoon.…

Lora Lehmann, Indian Trail High School and Academy's youth apprentice specialist, attended the event with Aaron Williams, Kenosha Unified's Career and Technical Education director, to create more connections for the district's youth apprentice program, in which high school juniors and seniors work as an apprentice while continuing their high school education.

According to Unified: "Many students do get release time to leave school and go to work. During a one-year apprenticeship, students will work a total of 450 hours and complete competencies in the youth apprenticeship program that relates to their career pathway."

Jacqueline Deleon, who owns a hiring firm, was at the event to network with companies looking for employees.

"It helps to see someone in person," she said.

Others at the event were browsing available job options.

"I saw TSA was going to be here and wanted to talk to someone who works there," said Trevor resident Kendra Smith.

Smith said she wanted to see what options were out there as she prepares to re-enter the workforce. "I am coming in as a stay-at-home mom of 12 years," she said.

Darlene Mason attended the event with her grandson, Keshon Howell, after he saw the event on social media. "He was unsure at first, but now he is glad he came," Mason said.

Tuesday's job fair was sponsored by Froedtert South, and held in partnership with Equus Workforce Solutions and Southeastern Works.

Future job fairs through the Wisconn Valley Media Group will be held at the Delta Marriott Racine, 7111 Washington Ave., on March 22 from 1 to 4 p.m., and at The Ridge Hotel in Lake Geneva, on April 19, from 1 to 4 p.m.