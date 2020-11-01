 Skip to main content
Kenosha Police announce road closures ahead of President Trump's visit Monday
Kenosha Police announce road closures ahead of President Trump's visit Monday

Photo5

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday in Newtown, Pa.

 CHRIS SZAGOLA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Due to the President Donald Trump's visit to Kenosha Monday, the Kenosha Police Department has announced several road closures.

The following are the closures and times:

  • Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Highway H (88th Avenue) will be closed between Highway 142 and 50th Street. This includes all access roads. The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles will be accessible during normal business hours.
  • Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Highway 158 (52nd Street) will be closed between the West Frontage Road or 120th Avenue and 88th Avenue.
  • There will be no parking on along Highway 158 (52nd Street). There are temporary no parking signs posted.

Authorities said they anticipate the closures to remain in effect until the presidential departure. 

According to police, the times are subject to change.

Road closures may also be modified. If this occurs notification will be made via media release and the Kenosha Police Department’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

