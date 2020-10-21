Kenosha Police continuing to investigate armed robberies

Another night, and two more armed robberies in the City of Kenosha.

And as of yet, there aren’t many answers to plenty of questions.

Kenosha Police Department Lt. Joe Nosalik said Wednesday morning that detectives continue to pursue leads in what is now four armed robberies that have happened in the past two days.

In the span of just nine minutes Tuesday night, police were dispatched at 7:38 p.m. to Universal Wireless, 7520 Pershing Blvd., and then at 7:47 p.m. to Subway, 3721 80th St. Both were for calls of armed robbery.

Nosalik said that each of the robberies appears to have the same motive. But for now, it’s unknown if they are connected.

“Our detectives are working on it,” Nosalik said. “They’re working with other agencies to see if they have matching (crimes). (It’s) normal, investigative work that goes into this stuff. They’re trying to figure it out. They’re coming up with crickets so far.”

Cell phone stores hit

According to Lt. Aaron Dillhoff, the suspect in the robbery at Universal Wireless entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, Dillhoff said.