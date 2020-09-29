Kenosha Police identify man killed in weekend shooting

Kenosha Police identified the person killed in a shooting Sunday as 25-year-old Deyonn J. Wlliams.

Police said Williams is an Illinois resident but were unsure what community he lived in at the time he died. Williams had previously lived in Zion.

Williams was shot and killed outside the Red Zone tavern at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Police had been called to there for a fight in the parking lot and arrived to find 30 to 40 people arguing outside the bar. As people began to leave the parking lot with the arrival of police, officers heard gunfire.

Officers found Williams lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

