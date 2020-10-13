Kenosha police investigating a half dozen robberies in as many days

Kenosha police continued multiple investigations into a spate of robberies over the last week, including an incident that occurred at an Uptown discount retail store on Tuesday.
At 12:26 p.m., officers responded to the Family Dollar, 2027 22nd Ave., following a report that a man had entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an employee give him the money from the register, according to Sgt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Initial radio traffic reports indicated that the man was last seen with the gun while running from the store.
The latest robbery was at least the sixth in as many days that police have under investigation. Two of the robberies include carjackings.
Monday, 4:30 a.m.: a person was robbed of a vehicle at gunpoint. The vehicle was later discovered at a retention pond in the White Caps subdivision, according to a police department release. Three juveniles were arrested in connection with the carjacking.
Sunday, 5:42 a.m.: a man who had been sleeping in his vehicle in the 2200 block of 63rd St. was ordered out of his vehicle by three males, including one with a gun. The suspects fled the scene. The vehicle was later recovered. It was not immediately known whether the incident was related to the most recent carjacking.
The following are summaries of other unsolved robberies:
Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:51 p.m.: a man entered the Metro PCS, 4124 52nd St. brandishing a gun. Unconfirmed police radio reports indicated the robber ordered employees to the back of the store before fleeing the scene. It was not known what the suspect took.
Wednesday, Oct., 9, 8:06 p.m.: a man entered Azara Smoke N Vape, 5506 75th St., robbing a store employee of an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint. 10:15 a.m., two men robbed Ayra’s Liquor, 1900 22nd Ave., at gunpoint, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in an employee’s vehicle. Police on Tuesday issued photos of two Black male suspects in the liquor store robbery.
Photos showed one suspect wearing a white face mask, black sunglasses and a light gray hoodie that appears to have double pockets at chest level and cream-colored or pale yellow gloves. The second suspect was pictured with what appeared to be a handgun in his right hand and was wearing a black skull cap, black sunglasses, black face mask, black jacket, white scoop-neck undershirt and black pants.
