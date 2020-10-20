 Skip to main content
Kenosha police investigating armed robbery of sandwich shop
Kenosha police investigating armed robbery of sandwich shop

Kenosha police responded to an armed robbery Monday night at a local sandwich shop.

The incident occurred when a heavy-set Black male dressed in all black clothing entered the Subway, 3931 52nd St. at 7:32 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department. The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not harmed, he said.

Officers also responded to the scene of an attempted robbery at 8:55 p.m. at the Dollar Tree, 6816 Green Bay Road, just before closing time. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, who fled the scene, but did not take anything, he said. No injuries were reported.

