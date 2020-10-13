Kenosha police investigating at least six robberies in as many days

Kenosha police continued multiple investigations into a spate of robberies over the last week, including an incident that occurred at an Uptown discount retail store on Tuesday.

At 12:26 p.m., officers responded to the Family Dollar, 2027 22nd Ave., following a report that a man had entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an employee give him the money from the register, according to Sgt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Initial radio traffic reports indicated that the man was last seen with a gun while running from the store.

The latest robbery was at least the sixth in as many days under investigation by KPD. Two of the robberies included carjackings.

Monday, 4:30 a.m.: A person was robbed of a vehicle at gunpoint. The vehicle was later discovered at a retention pond in the White Caps subdivision, according to a police department release. Three juveniles were arrested in connection with the carjacking.