Kenosha police investigating fourth gunfire incident in less than 24 hours; no one injured

Kenosha police responded to reports of gunfire west of downtown Thursday night, the fourth such incident in the city in less than 24 hours.

Shortly before 8 p.m., callers reported hearing as many as 13 shots fired in the 6200 block of 13th Avenue and additional gunfire nearby in the 6100 block of 12th Avenue, according to initial police radio traffic reports.

Reports indicated multiple people ran from the scene, where officers searched for casings.

Gunfire was also reported around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 45th Street and 39th Avenue. Police said there were unconfirmed reports of a black vehicle that fled the area. Officers also discovered a significant number of shell casings. No one was injured, according to Sgt. Brian Miller of the Kenosha police department.

Earlier, callers reported people shooting at each other from vehicles in the area around 28th Avenue and 46th Street.

The 9:30 a.m. gunfire also reportedly shattered a window at a home in the 2800 block of 46th Street. Shell casings were apparently discovered in front of another home in the 3500 block of 28th Avenue, according to police radio reports.