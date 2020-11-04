Kenosha police investigating gunfire that struck home in Uptown neighborhood

Kenosha Police continued to investigate gunfire that struck a home multiple times in the Uptown area Tuesday night.
Callers reported several shots were fired shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of 63rd Street. No one was injured in the incident, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock, of the Kenosha Police Department.
Initial police radio traffic indicated that at least five spent casings were discovered on the sidewalk and other casings on a porch.
“The detective bureau is currently interviewing people in regards to that incident,” Hancock said. He said detectives were looking to develop suspect information and that the investigation was ongoing.
