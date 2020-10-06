 Skip to main content
Kenosha Police investigating gunfire that struck vehicle west of downtown
Kenosha Police responded to reports of gunfire near 11th Avenue and 61st Street west of Sheridan Road Tuesday night.

Police said 12 gunshots had been fired with “people running” through the neighborhood following the incident that occurred at 7:28 p.m. No one was injured, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department.

Hancock said officers located one vehicle at the scene that had been struck by a bullet. No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

