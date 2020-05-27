Kenosha police investigating several shootings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha police are investigating a number of shootings in the area that happened late Tuesday night.

Lt. Joe Nosalik said Wednesday morning that the situation remains fluid, and he hoped to release more information later today.

"There were several shooting incidents last night, and we are trying to piece a lot of stuff together right now," he said.

According to the Kenosha County Scanner page on Facebook:

One person was shot at the Citgo Gas Station on 27th Avenue and Roosevelt Road. That person was later transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Prior to that incident, a large gathering of people had been reported at the gas station who were blocking the gas pumps.

Shots were reported at 60th Avenue and 22nd Street, along with 12 gunshots just south of 45th and Eighth streets. Another incident was reported in the 1900 block of 52nd Street that led to a female transporting herself to a local hospital.

A caller in the 5400 block of 31st Avenue also stated that someone had shot at their house and left bullet holes in garbage cans.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

