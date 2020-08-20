Kenosha police investigating two separate homicides in one night

Kenosha Police responded to two separate homicides that occurred in less than two hours in the city late Wednesday, both with investigations that continued well into Thursday morning.
A 24-year-old Kenosha man died at the scene of a 10:28 p.m. shooting despite life-saving efforts, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department. The shooting occurred near an alley north of the intersection at 12th Avenue and 61st Street. The second victim, a 13-year-old Kenosha boy, suffered a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. He was transported to a local hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.
Police radio traffic indicated at least one victim was unconscious with a faint pulse at the time of the call.
Investigators remained at the scene into the early morning hours as large crowds congregated at the intersection and throughout the neighborhood, some of them young people who could be heard sobbing loudly. Officers stood alongside the yellow scene tape used for controlling large crowds at the intersection. Investigators stood in front of the lifeless body of the man shielding it from onlookers.
Earlier in the evening, police responded to another shooting at 8:46 p.m. at 5014 25th Ave. where investigators discovered a 40-year-old Kenosha man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. According to Nosalik, the officers initially responded to a report of shots that had been fired in the area. There is no one in custody for this homicide.
Investigators combed the scene and around 9:30 p.m. called in the K-9 unit to join the search for a suspect. The unit along with several other officers then quickly left the shooting scene and went to a home near 56th Street and 37th Avenue. In front of the home, four officers had already positioned themselves just behind a vehicle, all of them with weapons drawn and trained at the home, before appearing to stand down just after 10 p.m. It was unknown whether investigators' departure to the second location was related to the homicide.
Kenosha Police investigators continued to work at the scene at 5014 25th Ave. There is no one in custody for this homicide.
Police are treating the two homicides as separate investigations and do not believe they are related, according to Nosalik. The names victims names were not released and no additional information was available.
Authorities are urging anyone with information on the homicides to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
