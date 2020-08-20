Kenosha police investigating two separate homicides in one night

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police responded to two separate homicides that occurred in less than two hours in the city late Wednesday, both with investigations that continued well into Thursday morning.

A 24-year-old Kenosha man died at the scene of a 10:28 p.m. shooting despite life-saving efforts, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department. The shooting occurred near an alley north of the intersection at 12th Avenue and 61st Street. The second victim, a 13-year-old Kenosha boy, suffered a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. He was transported to a local hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.

Police radio traffic indicated at least one victim was unconscious with a faint pulse at the time of the call.

Investigators remained at the scene into the early morning hours as large crowds congregated at the intersection and throughout the neighborhood, some of them young people who could be heard sobbing loudly. Officers stood alongside the yellow scene tape used for controlling large crowds at the intersection. Investigators stood in front of the lifeless body of the man shielding it from onlookers.