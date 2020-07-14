Kenosha police investigating two separate shootings; victims' conditions not known

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha police were investigating two separate shootings in which at least two people were injured – one near Columbus Park and the other west of Downtown -- Tuesday night.

Numerous squads were still on scene late Tuesday of a shooting that occurred at 9:24 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1615 60th St. According to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department a victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Detectives milled in and out of the building questioning residents, as motorists slowed approaching the scene. Residents from nearby homes and apartment buildings also looked on curious about the spectacle.

A tenant who wandered out from the building where the shooting occurred said he had just been talking to the man before going to his his apartment. Minutes later he learned the man had been shot.

“I was talking to the two guys on the porch in the back. They were fine. Everything was fine. No strangers around,” he said. The tenant, who declined to be identified, said the man who had been shot was unconscious when paramedics took him out of the building. He was unsure whether the incident took place inside or outside the building.