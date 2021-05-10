Kenosha Police lieutenant takes on new role as department's first LGBTQ+ liaison

As the second shift lieutenant at the Kenosha Police Department, Desiree Farchione’s primary role is to oversee the officers watching over the city each evening.
But she recently added another job to her roster of responsibilities, that of the department’s first LGBTQ+ liaison.
Farchione said before his retirement last month, former Chief Daniel Miskinis came to her and asked if she would be interested in taking on the job of liaison.
“I said absolutely,” Farchione said. “My position as that liaison is to strengthen the relationship between the LGBTQ+ community by creating mutual trust and confidence in the police, whether that’s through community involvement or departmental education. I’m their point of contact here at the police department.”
Farchione has been with the Kenosha Police Department for 23 years, rising through the ranks into department leadership, including working as a training officer and detective supervisor in the detective bureau.
“My primary function right now is the lieutenant on second shift patrol, where I oversee 38 officers, three community service officers and three sergeants,” she said. But like other leaders in the department, she said, she wears multiple hats, including overseeing the 25 officers on the Tavern Unit and 20 officers on the Bike Unit.
She is also the department’s liaison to the City Council License and Permits Committee, and previously was the liaison to a committee working on combating human trafficking, and served on a Lincoln Park steering committee. She also worked as an instructor in Gateway Technical College’s police training program.
Bridges gap to build diversity
According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the new position joins the many other police liaison positions that provide a bridge between the department and the community and local boards, and to help build diversity in the department.
“We have employees who are part of the LGBTQ+ community and former Chief Miskinis recognized a place for improvement (both) for the community and internally,” Nosalik said. “He asked Lt. Farchione to assume the role of KPD’s community LGBTQ+ liaison and she agreed.”
Dan Seaver, president of Kenosha Pride, said he has been speaking to city leaders for several years about the value of having a LGBTQ liaison with the department. He said most large police departments have someone in that role. Seaver said he was contacted early this year by Ald. Anthony Kennedy who said he would work with Miskinsis and Kenosha Pride and the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin to help create the position.
Kennedy said he wanted to work on creation of the liaison position in part because of the annual Human Rights Commission scorecard, which rates cities and states on policies that impact the LGBT community. Having a liaison position at the police department is one of the measures the organization uses to create their score.
“The chief was receptive to the idea, but he wasn’t receptive to the idea if it was just to improve the scorecard,” Kennedy said, saying Miskinis wanted to make sure the position would “have meaningful impact on the community and help the police department be responsive.”
Seaver said that was his goal as well. “We had an open and honest conversation with Alderperson Kennedy and Chief Miskingis about the purpose,” he said. “One of the things we talked about was that this was not just about a score on a report and that if we were going to do this we were going to do it right.”
Training aspects for department
He said Farchione “is a great fit” for the position because she is a leader in the department and because she has experience as an instructor and training officer. “We want this person to be the key person within the police department who will either conduct trainings or find training within the police department about LGBT issues.”
Among those issues, he said, is working with officers to understand how to work with transgender people in the criminal justice system. For example, he said, an officer when speaking to a transgender person who was a crime victim could explain ‘I need to use the legal name on the documents, but while I’m talking to you I will use your preferred name.’
“So far it’s been fantastic,” Farchione said of her new role, saying she met recently with leaders of the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin and plans to meet soon with leaders of Kenosha Pride.
She said she also hopes to take part in local Pride events, and to help recruit new police officers. “We need advocates at every level to open up that communication, bridge a gap, provide information,” Farchione said.
“This position can only be a positive position. It opens up communication and it gives them somebody to come to from that community, someone to come to and confide in,” she said. “It’s letting people know they have a safe place here at the police department. That’s me. And anytime they need to talk they can come to me.”