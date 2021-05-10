Kenosha Police lieutenant takes on new role as department's first LGBTQ+ liaison

“The chief was receptive to the idea, but he wasn’t receptive to the idea if it was just to improve the scorecard,” Kennedy said, saying Miskinis wanted to make sure the position would “have meaningful impact on the community and help the police department be responsive.”

Seaver said that was his goal as well. “We had an open and honest conversation with Alderperson Kennedy and Chief Miskingis about the purpose,” he said. “One of the things we talked about was that this was not just about a score on a report and that if we were going to do this we were going to do it right.”

Training aspects for department

He said Farchione “is a great fit” for the position because she is a leader in the department and because she has experience as an instructor and training officer. “We want this person to be the key person within the police department who will either conduct trainings or find training within the police department about LGBT issues.”

Among those issues, he said, is working with officers to understand how to work with transgender people in the criminal justice system. For example, he said, an officer when speaking to a transgender person who was a crime victim could explain ‘I need to use the legal name on the documents, but while I’m talking to you I will use your preferred name.’