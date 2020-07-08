Kenosha police probe shooting in 5100 block of 33rd Avenue

×
One person was taken to a local hospital after he was shot in the 5100 block of 33rd Avenue Wednesday night.
The condition of the victim, identified only as a male, was not immediately known following the incident that was reported at 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department.
Detectives were called to the scene and continued an investigation into the shooting late Wednesday.
"It was not fatal," said Hancock. "I have not heard on the status of injuries for sure yet."
No suspects or details of what led to the shooting were immediately available.
Red Witch ready to sail
The Red Witch, owned by Captain Andrew Sadock, is preparing for its official 2020 debut later this week. To book a charter for a public or private event, visit
Photo submitted by Andrew Sadock
Red Witch ready to set sail
Red Witch Captain Andrew Sadock is preparing to open his summer season for both private and public bookings later this week. The ship will be available to the public as of Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Taken from up high at my tower townhouse... The Red Witch giving rides on Friday afternoon.
PHOTO BY LEO F. GALLO
Image from the deck of the Red Witch Friday evening
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The Red Witch sunset cruise Friday evening
SUBMITtED PHOTO
Andrew Sadock, captain of the Red Witch, directs a sail-away
SUBMITTED PHOTO
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
The Red Witch heads back to port after taking passengers for a sail on Aug. 2.
KENOSHA NEWS file PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
The Red Witch makes its way back to the harbor after giving a sailing ride to visitors.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
The Red Witch makes its way back to the harbor after giving a sailing ride to visitors.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
The Red Witch at dusk
SUBMITTED PHOTO
TALL SHIPS PARADE OF SAIL
The Red Witch during the tall ships Parade of Sail on Thursday.
Brian Passino
Tall ship Red Witch
The tall ship Red Witch sails out of the Kenosha harbor.
submitted photo
RED WITCH SUNSET
Photo by Andrew Sadock
RED WITCH SUNSET
The sunset sequence actually takes place over a couple of hours.
Photo by Andrew Sadock
RED WITCH SUNSET
Sunset from the Red Witch
RED WITCH SUNSET
Photo by Andrew Sadock/
RED WITCH SUNSET
The Pierhead lighthouse is seen during a recent sunset.
Photo by Andrew Sadock
RED WITCH SUNSET
A water tank is silhouetted as sunset falls over Kenosha.
Photo by Andrew Sadock
RED WITCH SUNSET
The Southport Light Station can be seen at left in this sunset photo from Kenosha's harbor channel.
Photo by Andrew Sadock
RED WITCH SUNSET
This was the view from the deck of the tall ship Red Witch during sunset Sunday.
Daniel Thompson
RED WITCH SUNSET
This was the view from the deck of the Red Witch during sunset Sunday. Sunday's sunset is just one of out of the many that local residents and visitors have been able to experience on the lake during one of the Red Witch's sunset cruises.
Daniel Thompson
Shrouded by fog
Fog on Lake Michigan Wednesday partially obscures the Red Witch, a reproduction of an early 19th century Great Lakes schooner that regulary cruises the local coastline and is homeported in Kenosha.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
SNAPSHOT ANDREW SADOCK
Andrew Sadock is the owner and captain of the tall ship “Red Witch”, a wooden schooner home-ported in Kenosha.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
SNAPSHOT ANDREW SADOCK
Andrew Sadock is the owner and captain of the tall ship Red Witch, a wooden schooner home-ported in Kenosha.
Sadock loves sailing a wooden boat, and says, “I would do it for free if I had to ... even though it’s an unbelievable amount of work.”
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO///
Ben and Madelaine Meyer spend an afternoon on the Red Witch, a wooden schooner home-ported in Kenosha that is part of the historic tall ships in the Great Lakes.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY STEWART MEYER
Andrew Sadock
Andrew Sadock is the owner and captain of the tall ship “Red Witch,” a wooden schooner, on which he has taken more than 25,000 passengers. He is also an author and teaches holistic healing courses at the Recplex. Find more information at:
www.redwitch.com.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER///
Red Witch
Andrew Sadock makes repairs on his tall ship, Red Witch, for the upcoming charter season. The 77-foot long craft was put into the water for three days to allow the wooden hull to soak and swell before being lifted out to identify leaks. Sadock applies cotton reeving and tar, a centuries old method he says, to complete the repair. The Red Witch's first outing will be Thursday with public availability beginning this weekend. It will be docked on the south side of the harbor. Sadock says the ship was built in 1986 and is based on designs dating back to the 1830s.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Andrew Sadock makes repairs on his tall ship, Red Witch, for the upcoming charter season. The 77-foot long craft was put into the water for three days to allow the wooden hull to soak and swell before being lifted out to identify leaks. Sadock applies cotton reeving and tar, a centuries old method he says, to complete the repair. The Red Witch’s first outing will be Thursday with public availability beginning this weekend. It will be docked on the south side of the harbor. Sadock says the ship was built in 1986 and is based on designs dating back to the 1830s.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Erik on Red Witch with captain
Erik Maklezow on the deck of the Red Witch with Captain Andrew Sadock in background.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
John and Carol Drengenberg watch as the Red Witch heads into dry dock Monday morning at Southport Marina.
Andrew Sadock, Owner/Captain of the Red Witch, inspects the hull as the tallship heads in for dry dock Monday morning at Southport Marina. The 77-foot double masted schooner served 3,232 customers over the summer in Kenosha.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Andrew Sadock, owner/captain of the Red Witch, oversees the dry dock procedure from the bow last fall at Southport Marina. The 77-foot double-masted schooner served 3,232 customers over summer 2017 in Kenosha. It is back in Lake Michigan this year and the ship will lead the procession of the Tall Ships Festival back to Kenosha in 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
The tall ship Red Witch heads into dry dock at Southport Marina. The 77-foot double masted wooden schooner has carried some 25,000 passengers so far. It is home-ported in Kenosha.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
The tall ship Red Witch in the harbor on Saturday. The ship will offer cruises from the harbor again this summer.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER/
The tall ship Red Witch comes into the harbor in 2017, illustrating by example the meaning of “even keel.” The term is one of many nautical expressions that have found their way into the vocabulary of landlubbers.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER/
The tall ship Red Witch is again operating in Kenosha, offering weekend sails this summer from the Kenosha Harbor’s south seawall.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO/
