Kenosha police probe shooting in 5100 block of 33rd Avenue

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was taken to a local hospital after he was shot in the 5100 block of 33rd Avenue Wednesday night.

The condition of the victim, identified only as a male, was not immediately known following the incident that was reported at 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department.

Detectives were called to the scene and continued an investigation into the shooting late Wednesday.

"It was not fatal," said Hancock. "I have not heard on the status of injuries for sure yet."

No suspects or details of what led to the shooting were immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.