Kenosha police, rescue respond to reported shooting victim on city's south side

Kenosha police and fire and rescue responded to a shooting victim at 41st Avenue and 89th Street Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. and authorities initially went to the intersection where they had discovered the man with a gunshot wound, according to Kenosha Police Capt. Joe Labatore. Rescue personnel took to the man to Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital. Details of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the man’s condition were not immediately known.

According to initial radio traffic, the man was shot in the thigh and a tourniquet was then applied. Officers were later called to the intersection of 54th Street and 22nd Avenue where they believe the incident may have originated. The shooting remains under investigation.

