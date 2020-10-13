 Skip to main content
Kenosha Police seeking robbery suspects
Kenosha Police seeking robbery suspects

The Kenosha Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects in an Oct. 7 robbery.

According to a press release, the robbery happened at Arya's Convenience Store in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Callers should refer to case No. 20-55842.

