Kenosha Police seeking robbery suspects

The Kenosha Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects in an Oct. 7 robbery.
According to a press release, the robbery happened at Arya's Convenience Store in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.
Anyone having information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Callers should refer to case No. 20-55842.
