Kenosha Police still searching for man, issue plea for information in Ozaukee, Sheboygan

Police are still searching for a Kenosha man who was reported missing Tuesday after signs of a violent struggle were found in his apartment.
Friends and family last heard from Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. on Sunday. When the woman Gutierrez was dating was unable to reach him, she went to his home at the Woodcreek Apartments on Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, she found the sliding glass door to his apartment open and looking inside saw “furniture had been moved around, an area rug was gone and there appeared to be large amounts of blood on the floor and furniture.”
Police found Gutierrez’s vehicles parked outside.
On Friday police put out a plea for residents of Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties to report any information that they may have seen Gutierrez there. Police would not say why they believed he may have been in those areas.
Also Friday, police said digital billboards in the region were displaying missing person information seeking information about Gutierrez’s whereabouts.
Gutierrez, 40, is single and lived alone. The father of two children, he is a local real estate investor. In pleas for his safe return, friends online described Gutierrez as kind, funny and big-hearted.
Kenosha Police said Friday that the investigation into Gutierrez’s whereabouts are ongoing.
On Thursday, a Mequon man — 39-year-old Zachariah Anderson — was charged with stalking Gutierrez and the woman Gutierrez was dating. Anderson, the woman’s former boyfriend and father of her children, was alleged to have been jealous of the new relationship. According to the criminal complaint, he is alleged to have been tracking the woman’s movements and watching her while she was with Gutierrez. He is also alleged to have taken items from Gutierrez’s car.
Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele told a court commissioner at Anderson’s initial court appearance that he is the focus of police investigations into Gutierrez’s disappearance.
In December, the woman Gutierrez was dating sought a restraining order against Anderson in Washington County. In the petition, she described a series of events — one as early as 2008 — in which he became angry, threatening and destructive, and in at least one instance attempted to take one of their children out of school. She said she feared Anderson’s mood changes, mental instability and violent episodes.
“My concern is that it will increasingly become more violent and physical if he does not get help for his emotions and anger,” the woman wrote in the petition. “I fear the retaliation and non-physical abusive behavior that could lead to physical.”
At a hearing in January, a Washington County judge denied the petition.
A new restraining order petition was filed against Anderson in Washington County on Thursday.
Anderson is being held on $35,000 bond on the stalking charge.
Kenosha Police are asking that anyone with information about Gutierrez’s disappearance contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
