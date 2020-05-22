Kenosha Police still searching for man, issue plea for information in Ozaukee, Sheboygan

On Thursday, a Mequon man — 39-year-old Zachariah Anderson — was charged with stalking Gutierrez and the woman Gutierrez was dating. Anderson, the woman’s former boyfriend and father of her children, was alleged to have been jealous of the new relationship. According to the criminal complaint, he is alleged to have been tracking the woman’s movements and watching her while she was with Gutierrez. He is also alleged to have taken items from Gutierrez’s car.

Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele told a court commissioner at Anderson’s initial court appearance that he is the focus of police investigations into Gutierrez’s disappearance.

In December, the woman Gutierrez was dating sought a restraining order against Anderson in Washington County. In the petition, she described a series of events — one as early as 2008 — in which he became angry, threatening and destructive, and in at least one instance attempted to take one of their children out of school. She said she feared Anderson’s mood changes, mental instability and violent episodes.

“My concern is that it will increasingly become more violent and physical if he does not get help for his emotions and anger,” the woman wrote in the petition. “I fear the retaliation and non-physical abusive behavior that could lead to physical.”