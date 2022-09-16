 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Police, SWAT, raid, shut down alleged drug house near local elementary school

Drug Bust handgun

A handgun seized during the house drug bust Friday morning. City and county law enforcement shut down an alleged drug house next to Frank Elementary.

 KENOSHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

City and county law enforcement shut down an alleged drug house next to Frank Elementary early Friday morning, causing the school to be put on hold as officers arrested the convicted felon according to a Kenosha Police Department statement.

The Kenosha Police Department Special Investigation Unit and SWAT, assisted by the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Tactical Response Team, served a search warrant on the house, arresting the suspect and seizing a handgun.

The man, who was reportedly dealing cocaine out of the house, is being held in jail.

“Our kids deserve to go to school without having this type of person and behavior right next door! If you know of a drug house anywhere call us,” the department statement said. “If you know of a drug house next to a school you have an obligation to our kids.”

Officials with Kenosha Unified School District clarified that Frank Elementary was only put on hold, not lockdown, which means school activities continued as normal within the building, although no one was allowed to enter or exit for the duration.

