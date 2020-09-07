 Skip to main content
Kenosha Post Office to reopen Tuesday
The Kenosha Post Office, 5605 Sheridan Road, boarded up during protests and riots that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, will reopen Tuesday.

Both retail service and delivery operations will resume, according to a press release by the United State Postal Service. Operations had been transferred to the Pleasant Prairie Post Office in the interim.

Retail hours at the Post Office are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

While it was earlier reported some of the equipment at the Kenosha Post Office was damaged during the riots, Bob Sheehan, spokesperson for the USPS Lakeland region, said Friday he did not have “any information as to the particular damage done.”

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

