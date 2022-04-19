Kenosha Public Library launching new website, seeking community feedback

The Kenosha Public Library has is launching a new website and is currently looking for community feedback during a public preview through May 10.

The dramatically redesigned site, powered by BiblioCommons, and created by the Library’s in-house digital team, has been established for the library’s forward–thinking vision and commitment to the growing needs of patrons.

The new site is still in the process of being built and can be accessed at new.mykpl.info.

Based on research with librarians and library users, it offers:

Content provided by staff from across Kenosha Public Library;

Streamlined searching and more intuitive navigation;

Interactive exhibitions using multimedia and technology like Google mapping software;

Personalized features with the ability to keep track of your reading through lists, leave reviews on titles, or share suggestions with friends and family.

The site’s homepage welcomes visitors with bold new colors, a clean uncluttered design, and moving images with featured content centered on the Library’s mission to inspire lifelong learning, advance knowledge, and strengthen our neighborhoods.

“With changing information needs, the introduction of many new library services, and the availability of new web technology, it was time for a comprehensive restructuring of the online window to our services,” said Marketing and Public Relations Manager Brandi Cummings. “The new www.mykpl.info will be easier to use, reflect a diverse range of staff voices, and provide increased flexibility for future growth. It will greatly improve the experience of Library users as we move ahead into new realms of digital service. I am immensely proud of it.”

Annually, millions of users visit www.mykpl.info to reserve books, search for classes, check library hours, sign up for classes, get homework help, read blogs and take advantage of the myriad of other features the website offers.

The development of the new site began in 2021. Kenosha Public Library team members have had a hands-on role in developing the new site and now they are opening up that experience to the public.

To prepare the community for the transition and gather feedback, the Kenosha Public Library plans to host a series of open house style programs for community members. These Meet the New Library Website Open Houses can be found at https://mykpl.us/new-website-open-house.

