Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee commuter railway idea returns with new twist

Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee Commuter Rail A map of the proposed line, running from Milwaukee, through Racine and through Kenosha. The decades-old idea has resurfaced with a new twist.

A decades-old plan to connect Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee by commuter rail has resurfaced after a profile of the project was posted on the Federal Transit Administration website, this time proposing to have a private corporation own and operate the rail.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation proposes to implement commuter rail service along an existing 33-mile freight rail corridor from downtown Kenosha, through Racine and to the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Transit & Realty Group, a private corporation.

According to a corporation search through the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institution’s website, WTRG has been registered since December 2021.

However, as of Aug. 14, the DFI website indicates that WTRG has been given a notice of Intent to Revoke/Terminate. Entities that fail to file an annual report with the state within four months of the March 31 due date are subject to having their Certificate of Authority/Registration revoked.

Uncertain next steps

What this could mean for the project is uncertain at this time. The phone contacts listed on the WTRG website were not working as of print time and WisDOT has not respond to questions about the project.

The line would serve nine stations, three existing and six new, providing a connection to Metra’s Union Pacific-North commuter rail line in Kenosha. The project, which would run along Lake Michigan parallel to I-94, would upgrade the track to allow operating speeds up to 79 mph.

Beyond new stations and updated tracks, the project proposal includes up to three 10,000-foot passing sidings, implementing “positive train control,” upgrading grade crossings along the route with quadrant gates and signaling, building a maintenance facility, as well as rehabilitation or replacing various bridges. New, hydrogen-powered rail vehicles were also noted as part of the plans.

The profile estimates the capital costs of $460 million, and anticipates the start of revenue service in mid-2026, less than four years from now.

The idea is far from a new one, with similar plans dating back to the mid-90s. However, the then-State Legislature and Governor dissolved the organization created to oversee the project in 2011. The new twist this time, however, is the Wisconsin Transit and Realty Group is a private corporation.

According to a WisDOT statement provided to a Milwaukee radio station, they are “sponsoring the project on behalf of the Wisconsin Transit and Realty Group,” a private corporation that will “own and operate the commuter rail service if the FTA agrees to the plan.”