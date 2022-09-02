Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee commuter railway idea returns with new twist

A map of the proposed line, running from Milwaukee, through Racine and through Kenosha. The decades-old idea has resurfaced with a new twist.
A decades-old plan to connect Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee by commuter rail has resurfaced after a profile of the project was posted on the Federal Transit Administration website, this time proposing to have a private corporation own and operate the rail.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation proposes to implement commuter rail service along an existing 33-mile freight rail corridor from downtown Kenosha, through Racine and to the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Transit & Realty Group, a private corporation.
According to a corporation search through the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institution’s website, WTRG has been registered since December 2021.
However, as of Aug. 14, the DFI website indicates that WTRG has been given a notice of Intent to Revoke/Terminate. Entities that fail to file an annual report with the state within four months of the March 31 due date are subject to having their Certificate of Authority/Registration revoked.
Uncertain next steps
What this could mean for the project is uncertain at this time. The phone contacts listed on the WTRG website were not working as of print time and WisDOT has not respond to questions about the project.
The line would serve nine stations, three existing and six new, providing a connection to Metra’s Union Pacific-North commuter rail line in Kenosha. The project, which would run along Lake Michigan parallel to I-94, would upgrade the track to allow operating speeds up to 79 mph.
Beyond new stations and updated tracks, the project proposal includes up to three 10,000-foot passing sidings, implementing “positive train control,” upgrading grade crossings along the route with quadrant gates and signaling, building a maintenance facility, as well as rehabilitation or replacing various bridges. New, hydrogen-powered rail vehicles were also noted as part of the plans.
The profile estimates the capital costs of $460 million, and anticipates the start of revenue service in mid-2026, less than four years from now.
The idea is far from a new one, with similar plans dating back to the mid-90s. However, the then-State Legislature and Governor dissolved the organization created to oversee the project in 2011. The new twist this time, however, is the Wisconsin Transit and Realty Group is a private corporation.
According to a WisDOT statement provided to a Milwaukee radio station, they are “sponsoring the project on behalf of the Wisconsin Transit and Realty Group,” a private corporation that will “own and operate the commuter rail service if the FTA agrees to the plan.”
Counties with the worst commutes in Wisconsin
Counties with the worst commutes in Wisconsin
Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person's day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Waupaca County
- Average commute time: 23.4 minutes
--- #1,624 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 5.4% longer than state average
--- 15.2% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 35.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (6.3%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.8%)
self // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Green County
- Average commute time: 23.5 minutes
--- #1,604 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 5.9% longer than state average
--- 14.9% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 36.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.6%)
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Dodge County
- Average commute time: 23.5 minutes
--- #1,604 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 5.9% longer than state average
--- 14.9% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 45.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4%)
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Shawano County
- Average commute time: 23.6 minutes
--- #1,581 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 6.3% longer than state average
--- 14.5% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 41.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Ozaukee County
- Average commute time: 23.7 minutes
--- #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 6.8% longer than state average
--- 14.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 47.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.8%), carpooled (5.4%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.3%)
James Meyer // Shutterstock
#25. Kewaunee County
- Average commute time: 23.7 minutes
--- #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 6.8% longer than state average
--- 14.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 48.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.9%)
Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Rusk County
- Average commute time: 23.9 minutes
--- #1,518 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 7.7% longer than state average
--- 13.4% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 22.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (77.9%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (4.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (7.5%)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Waukesha County
- Average commute time: 24 minutes
--- #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 8.1% longer than state average
--- 13.0% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 34.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (86%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5%)
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Walworth County
- Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
--- #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 9.5% longer than state average
--- 12.0% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 27.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.8%)
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Racine County
- Average commute time: 24.4 minutes
--- #1,392 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 9.9% longer than state average
--- 11.6% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 35.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (3.5%)
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Washington County
- Average commute time: 24.5 minutes
--- #1,363 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 10.4% longer than state average
--- 11.2% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 49.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (6%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4%)
Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Washburn County
- Average commute time: 24.5 minutes
--- #1,363 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 10.4% longer than state average
--- 11.2% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 30.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.7%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.8%)
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Jefferson County
- Average commute time: 24.6 minutes
--- #1,335 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 10.8% longer than state average
--- 10.9% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 46.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Buffalo County
- Average commute time: 25.2 minutes
--- #1,205 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 13.5% longer than state average
--- 8.7% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 32.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Vernon County
- Average commute time: 25.3 minutes
--- #1,186 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 14.0% longer than state average
--- 8.3% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 39.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (77.8%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.6%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Lafayette County
- Average commute time: 25.4 minutes
--- #1,167 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 14.4% longer than state average
--- 8.0% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 38.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (7.6%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (9.4%)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Richland County
- Average commute time: 26 minutes
--- #1,044 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 17.1% longer than state average
--- 5.8% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 37.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (5.4%)
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Green Lake County
- Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
--- #1,031 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 17.6% longer than state average
--- 5.4% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 47.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.8%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Iowa County
- Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
--- #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 18.0% longer than state average
--- 5.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 40.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.4%)
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Kenosha County
- Average commute time: 26.3 minutes
--- #992 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 18.5% longer than state average
--- 4.7% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 18.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (3.1%)
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Pierce County
- Average commute time: 26.4 minutes
--- #974 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 18.9% longer than state average
--- 4.3% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 23.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (4.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.9%)
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Oconto County
- Average commute time: 26.6 minutes
--- #934 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 19.8% longer than state average
--- 3.6% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 54.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.1%)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Columbia County
- Average commute time: 26.7 minutes
--- #916 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 20.3% longer than state average
--- 3.3% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 53.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5%)
Downspec // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Pepin County
- Average commute time: 26.8 minutes
--- #903 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 20.7% longer than state average
--- 2.9% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 37.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (9%)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Waushara County
- Average commute time: 27 minutes
--- #868 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 21.6% longer than state average
--- 2.2% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 49.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.2%)
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons
#5. St. Croix County
- Average commute time: 27.3 minutes
--- #815 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 23.0% longer than state average
--- 1.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 7.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.7%)
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Adams County
- Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
--- #724 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 25.7% longer than state average
--- 1.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 54%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.5%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Burnett County
- Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
--- #577 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 30.2% longer than state average
--- 4.7% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.5%)
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Polk County
- Average commute time: 29.5 minutes
--- #492 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 32.9% longer than state average
--- 6.9% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 18.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (8.6%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.2%)
123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Marquette County
- Average commute time: 30.9 minutes
--- #351 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 39.2% longer than state average
--- 12.0% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 56.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.4%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
