Kenosha religious leaders criticized city officials after charges were dropped against a man alleged to have spread anti-Semitic flyers in Kenosha neighborhoods.

CUSH statement on anti-Semitic flyers The Rev. Kevin Beebe reads a prepared statement by the Congregations United to Serve Humanity during an event Wednesday morning. The group cri…

Members of the interfaith coalition Congregations United to Serve Humanity gathered on the steps of the Beth Hillel Temple Wednesday and spoke to a small crowd. They highlighted the rise of anti-Semitic incidents across the country and expressed their frustration with the lack of consequences for the accused.

Jeffrey Kidder, now 57, was charged with 23 counts of littering last summer for allegedly dropping anti-Semitic leaflets in several Kenosha neighborhoods. Kidder was not charged with crimes related to the contents of the leaflets, as hate speech is protected under the First Amendment.

The littering charges were recently dropped, and on Monday, the flyers returned, with more reported near the Southwest Library. It was a series of events that CUSH members say is no coincidence.

CUSH board member the Rev. Kevin Beebe criticized city officials for a lack of communication with impacted groups and victims, calling recent anti-Semitic incidents an attack on the Jewish community of Kenosha.

“There has been silence from the city following the dropping of the citations against the person who was arrested,” Beebe said. “We all deserve an answer and a resolution that falls on the side of justice.”

CUSH President Rabbi Dena Feingold said she was uncertain what the city could do at this point after dropping the charges, but emphasized that while the criminal justice system would not hold the alleged suspect accountable, the community could.

“He may live in our community, but he is not of our community,” Feingold said. “He does not share values of the good people of Kenosha who are united in declaring that there is no place for hate in Kenosha.”

Sara Hurwick, representing the Anti-Defamation League, warned of a “dramatic increase” in anti-Semitic incidents across the country in recent years, noting the pamphlets connections to national hate groups within the country.

“We were proud to see Kenosha law enforcement and prosecutors charged the individual responsible for the flyers,” Hurwick said. “We were disappointed to see the charges dropped.”

Leaflets return

Beebe said city officials had expressed their doubt to CUSH members that the citations would hold up in court and that “there were other circumstances and facts that needed to be considered by the prosecutors.”

The dropping of the charges, Beebe argued, was a failure of the system that had emboldened the behavior.

“On Monday morning, only days after his citations were dismissed, a Kenosha neighborhood again woke to find anti-Semitic hate speech leaflets in dozens of their driveways in the same Ziploc bags,” Beebe said.

City Attorney Matthew Knight could not be reached for comment.