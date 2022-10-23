Kenosha resident named to National Recreation and Park Association board

The National Recreation and Park Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving communities through parks and recreation, has named four new members to its board of directors, including its first Wisconsinite, Kenosha resident John Prue.

An active member of NRPA and the Armed Forces Recreation Network, Prue has spoken at numerous conferences, contributed to Parks & Recreation magazine and served on the NRPA Conference Program Committee for eight years and as the committee chairperson in 2020. He also is an elected member of the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration.

“I’m proud to be the only Wisconin resident ever to be on this leadership team, but also the only person on this board who has ever represented a voice for armed forces recreation on military bases around the world,” Prue said.

Prue is the morale, welfare and recreation program analyst for Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, conducting analytical and evaluative duties to assess the overall effectiveness of MWR programs at 14 installations and additional annex sites across nine states.

Previously, Prue served as the installation program director for the MWR Department at Naval Station Great Lakes. As the chief administrator for the commanding officer, he assured the quality-of-life program for more than 25,000 Navy personnel, their family, retirees and other eligible patrons.

He had management oversight of an organization that had more than 20 different facilities and programs that included general recreation, sports and fitness, community activities, child and youth services, a lodging and hospitality program, entertainment clubs, restaurants and other revenue-producing business activities.

In 2012, Prue’s MWR team received the National Gold Medal Award, the first military installation ever to win the award. In 2017, Prue served as a special assistant to the Department of Defense Warrior Games, a nine day Paralympic-style adaptive sports competition in Chicago. The games hosted 265 wounded soldiers from all branches of the armed services, including athletes from the United Kingdom and Australia. In September 2020, Prue retired from Naval Station Great Lakes after 34 years of service.

Prue holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a master’s degree in management from Webster University, St. Louis. He has received numerous individual awards, including the Department of the Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

In addition, he received the Armed Forces Recreation Society Fellow Award and the Executive Fellow Award for his achievements in improving the quality of life for active-duty personnel and their family members. After retiring from the MWR director position, he received the Navy MWR Lifetime Achievement Award for his service at Naval Station Great Lakes and support to the overall Navy MWR mission.