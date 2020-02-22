Kenosha's Music Center marks 75 years in business

The owners and staff of Kenosha’s Music Center are still hitting the high notes as they mark 75 years in business this year.
But while owners Jim and Cookie Paulsen, their niece and manager Tracey Wilkinson, and son-in-law Derek Keller have seen the music industry change — accordions used to be big; now it’s digital and computerized systems — they know what it takes to stay relevant.
They’ve outlasted the competition and continue to work with everyone looking for new sound equipment, from top performers to local bands.
And they’re making sure the next generation gets hooked on playing music.
“We’re trying to introduce kids to instruments,” said Wilkinson. “We have a lot of instruments, but not a lot of musicians left. It would be a lost art if someone doesn’t take it over.”
The store, 7700 Green Bay Road, is filling that void by hosting drum and music clinics with musicians and inviting schools in for field trips where kids get to touch and see instruments up close. They also have on-site lesson rooms and enjoy counting several generations of families as customers.
“When you see something and are exposed to it, all of a sudden it can spark an interest,” said Jim Paulsen, whose father, Anker, started the business in 1945.
“It’s the future,” said Wilkinson. “We’re trying to educate the younger generation.
“On school field trips, they learn about instruments, how sound travels, about vibrations. ... We keep trying to educate and find the next generation to play instruments. Music makes everything happen.”
Specialized knowledge
When it comes to instruments, the owners and staff of 12 offer specialized knowledge that has technicians from top bands to top performers contacting them for advice and help in replacing equipment.
They’ve worked with Styx’s bass player since the 1980s. Recently they worked with the band’s guitar technician to switch from an analog system to a high-end Shure Axient Digital System and software that would address problems connecting to wireless digital frequencies.
They also believe in personal service that is unheard of in most industries today, even if it means delivering the needed equipment themselves.
“When you own the business, you do everything,” said 73-year-old Cookie. “When you pick up the phone, you don’t know who you’re talking to.”
“We had to drive out at midnight to one of the bands when something stopped working,” Wilkinson said.
“I delivered the equipment needed for a band recording the next day,” said 74-year-old Paulsen of a trip to Nashville.
Rubbing elbows with stars
There are some perks, of course, like attending the annual industry convention where they never know who’ll they’ll meet.
They’ve worked with singers like Michael Bolton and Richard Marx, and representatives from bands like Foghat, Jimmy Buffet, the Dave Matthews Band and Bella Cain, to singers like Tom Jones, to whom they had to ship a keyboard in England by two-day air.
“I sat down at a convention one time and some guy comes and sits next to me and starts playing drums,” said Wilkinson. “It was Sheila E’s brother.”
But no matter who calls or stops by, they say it’s all part of enjoying what they do.
“I enjoy it,” said Paulsen, who started working for his father cleaning drum sets. “I’ve been doing it my whole life. I enjoy meeting the customers.”
What keeps her going, said Cookie, is “you still enjoy it. You like going to work. I just enjoy the interaction with the employees and people coming in. It’s more like a family.”