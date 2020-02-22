Kenosha's Music Center marks 75 years in business

The owners and staff of Kenosha’s Music Center are still hitting the high notes as they mark 75 years in business this year.

But while owners Jim and Cookie Paulsen, their niece and manager Tracey Wilkinson, and son-in-law Derek Keller have seen the music industry change — accordions used to be big; now it’s digital and computerized systems — they know what it takes to stay relevant.

They’ve outlasted the competition and continue to work with everyone looking for new sound equipment, from top performers to local bands.

And they’re making sure the next generation gets hooked on playing music.

“We’re trying to introduce kids to instruments,” said Wilkinson. “We have a lot of instruments, but not a lot of musicians left. It would be a lost art if someone doesn’t take it over.”

The store, 7700 Green Bay Road, is filling that void by hosting drum and music clinics with musicians and inviting schools in for field trips where kids get to touch and see instruments up close. They also have on-site lesson rooms and enjoy counting several generations of families as customers.