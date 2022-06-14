Kenosha Sheriff's Department, Joint Services to host employment open house Wednesday

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Kenosha Joint Services will host an employment open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the north parking area of the county Administration Building, 1010 56th St.

Corrections professionals, deputies and Joint Services public safety support staff will be available to answer questions about open positions and opportunities.

Visitors can learn about the application and selection process, benefits, pay and more.

Tours will be available for those 18 and older who meet the minimum job qualifications.

Those who attend are asked to bring a state-issued driver's license or ID card.

Food and beverages will be served while supplies last.

