Kenosha tax bills are in the mail; several ways to pay

City of Kenosha 2022 tax bills have been mailed. Property owners may also download a copy of their tax bill at www.kenosha.org. Due to holiday dates this year, City Hall, as well as the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, will have limited availability the last two weeks of the year.

The City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec, 30, and Jan. 2, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The last day this year that taxes may be paid in person at City Hall is Thursday, Dec. 29. Tax collection hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Kenosha offers several ways to pay taxes:

 Online: www.kenosha.org using an electronic check ($1.00 fee) or a debit card or credit card (2.5% fee)

 Drop Box: Place your payment in an envelope and drop it into one of the two white drop boxes located on the west side of City Hall (do not deposit cash).

 U.S. Mail: Tax payments may be mailed to the City Clerk - Treasurer’s Office at 625 52nd St., Room 105 Kenosha WI 53140.

When using the drop box or paying by mail, include the top portion of the tax bill with payments; or write the address/parcel number on the memo section of your check. Payment dates are recorded based on date paid, date dropped off or by U.S. postmark. In order to receive a mailed receipt, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment