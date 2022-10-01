Kenosha to hold fourth White Cane Awareness day walk Oct. 15

Kenosha’s fourth annual White Cane Awareness Day event is Oct. 15, with a choose-your-own-route walk planned to start at Society’s Assets, 5455 Sheridan Road, and end at the Wyndham Garden Hotel Saturday afternoon.

The national observance has been held every Oct. 15 since 1964 to raise awareness about the blind and visually impaired. It draws on the symbol of the white cane that both helps those with visual impairments navigate their surroundings while also identifying them to others as someone with visual impairments.

“It’s a national awareness day to promote the safety of people using white canes,” said Tami Frentzel said, an independent living coordinator at Wisconsin nonprofit Society’s Assets.

Started just before the pandemic in 2019, Frentzel said they were trying to build support from the community, and were looking for local business sponsors as well as volunteers.

“We’re trying to educate the small businesses Downtown as well,” Frentzel said. “We’ve seen positive reactions to the event, and we get a lot of ‘oh my gosh I didn’t know this was around.’”

Frentzel is legally blind and uses a white cane herself. She advocates within the community and tries to teach people about how to interact with the visually impaired in public, citing some common issues that well-intentioned people run into, such as forgetting to respect personal boundaries when attempting to help someone.

“If you do encounter someone with a white cane, if they need assistance, they’ll ask for assistance,” Frentzel said. “It’s very courteous not to touch a person using a white cane.”

Also important, Frentzel said, is for drivers to remember to stay 10 feet back from anyone using a white cane, and generally giving them a “safe path of travel.”

Community Outreach Coordinator Donna Menarek said the event was great for community members for visual impairments.

“The people get a lot out of it, just being together,” Menarek said.

Society’s Assets is an independent living center created to assist people of all ages and disabilities, and offers additional services for the visually impaired. That includes a support group that meets once a month. Frentzel said she tries to bring in various speakers and guests who can talk on many aspects of living with blindness or visual impairment.

“Doctors don’t give a lot of information on daily living,” Frentzel said. “They don’t show how to navigate daily with keeping the kitchen clean or folding laundry, the day to day things that have to happen.”

For more information on the event, including how to become a sponsor or volunteer, call (262) 925-6097 or email tfrentzel@societyassets.org.