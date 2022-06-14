 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha to offer free document shredding for resident June 25

The City of Kenosha will offer an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road. In addition, hard drive destruction is offered at the Kenosha Water Utility location only.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded. The next city-sponsored shredding event is set for Oct. 22.

