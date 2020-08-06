Kenosha to send seven officers to DNC for crowd control, security

Last week, more than 100 law enforcement agencies had backed out of agreements amid the backdrop of protests against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in May by a Minneapolis police officer.

Their reasons for withdrawing, however, had more to do with Milwaukee’s Police and Fire Commission’s directive to prohibit the use of tear gas and pepper spray in controlling crowds.

Miskinis said the city of Kenosha “remains willing” to provide crowd control.

“These are trained individuals who are properly equipped to remain safe while they’re there and we have sufficient resources here in the city,” he said. “Should there be a staff shortage due to COVID-19 or an emergency, we have the provision that we would not be forced to send the contingent up to Milwaukee.”

In asking the council to approve the agreement, he said the city of Milwaukee has been “a tremendous partner” for the Kenosha Police Department, specifically, in the area of firearms investigation.