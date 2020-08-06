Kenosha to send seven officers to DNC for crowd control, security

The Kenosha Police Department will send seven officers who have specialized training responding to mass demonstrations to help bolster law enforcement in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention, an event in which attendance has been sharply curtailed due to the pandemic.
The number of Kenosha officers also has dropped from 10 planned earlier since the event, which had been set for mid-July and now pushed back to Aug. 17-20 and switched from an in-person to a virtual convention.
On Monday, the council unanimously approved a revised intergovernmental agreement with the city of Milwaukee for Kenosha officers to provide service during the convention. The council had approved an agreement earlier this spring, prior to the delay.
Kenosha police security services, according to city officials, are being paid for by Milwaukee and through a federal grant, which had not been finalized until now, said Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis.
“At this point, it has been finalized and forwarding has been updated and that they have received it; second piece was a modification of the dates of the event itself. COVID-19 has changed the face of that event, how it’s going to play out and the resources that the city of Milwaukee will require to control the event,” he said. “It is shorter, much of it is virtual and the demand for resources, although significant, is less than it was before.”
Last week, more than 100 law enforcement agencies had backed out of agreements amid the backdrop of protests against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in May by a Minneapolis police officer.
Their reasons for withdrawing, however, had more to do with Milwaukee’s Police and Fire Commission’s directive to prohibit the use of tear gas and pepper spray in controlling crowds.
Miskinis said the city of Kenosha “remains willing” to provide crowd control.
“These are trained individuals who are properly equipped to remain safe while they’re there and we have sufficient resources here in the city,” he said. “Should there be a staff shortage due to COVID-19 or an emergency, we have the provision that we would not be forced to send the contingent up to Milwaukee.”
In asking the council to approve the agreement, he said the city of Milwaukee has been “a tremendous partner” for the Kenosha Police Department, specifically, in the area of firearms investigation.
“They’ve assisted us, bent over backwards to assist with injuries and homicides related to firearms,” he said. “And, I believe, while some agencies have backed out and state it has become a political hot potato … I think those backing out forget about the safety of the citizens in Wisconsin and Milwaukee and the surrounding communities. We would be in a position to assist Milwaukee and keep that from getting out of control for everyone.”
Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, chairman of the city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee, said he has had numerous discussions with Miskinis about the police department’s involvement and supported his decision.
“I go back to chief with what he believes is right and safe for our police department men and women and if he feels they’re safe, I am voting for this 100%,” he said.
Ald. Dave Paff wondered whether the officers were volunteering to participate or selected for the security detail.
“Those (officers) will be part of a specific team that have been trained for this event and we’ve already sought and received a great deal of volunteers who are willing to do that duty,” Miskinis said. “It’s a combination of assignments in that I’ll be picking and mandating that the unit leaders go but that the officers, themselves are likely to be those who have already volunteered.”
Miskinis, answering Ald. Dominic Ruffalo’s question about who would provide equipment, said Kenosha police would bring its own protective and crowd control gear, including those designed and individually fitted for officers who are going.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!