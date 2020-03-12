Kenosha Unified bans school-related travel outside district; schools to remain open

The Kenosha Unified School District is canceling all district and school-related travel, but schools are staying open until further notice, Unified officials said Thursday night.
In a message to parents and guardians, officials said they would continue to work closely with the Kenosha County Division of Health to monitor the situation and will follow its guidance regarding school closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, the district is banning all school-related, out-of-district travel effective Friday through July 31, meaning all staff and student travel plans, including field trips, will be canceled. Questions on refunds trips should be directed to the field trip organizer or building principal. The expiration of the ban will be re-evaluated in July, she said.
As of Friday, all non-essential student/staff gatherings, including school assemblies, will be canceled until April 9 and will be re-evaluated at that time. Events with fewer than 50 people that are held in an area that allows for the recommended 6-foot distancing may be held at the discretion of the event host .
District officials are discouraging families from traveling internationally and have asked them to follow the guidance of the Kenosha County Health Department regarding non-essential travel.
Students who travel for personal reasons to any areas deemed an Alert Level 3 or 4 would be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days in accordance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
Families who do not want to send their child to school are not exempt from the compulsory attendance requirements, but may call their child in for up to 10 days as an excused absence per Board Policy 5310
The district is currently working on contingency plans to reconfigure scheduling of spring sports if long-term cancellation occurs using WIAA guidance.
