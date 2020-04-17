Kenosha Unified buildings closed for rest of school year

Kenosha Unified school buildings will be closed, following an executive order issued by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Thursday that shut down schools for the remainder of 2019-20 academic year.
The closure order, issued in conjunction with Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the statewide public stay-at-home order through May 26, is designed to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In response, Kenosha Unified officials said Thursday night that on or before April 24, they would have specific plans in place for several priority areas, including fourth quarter grading, graduation requirements, graduation ceremonies and proms.
Unified spokeswoman Tanya Ruder said decisions on the latter two areas would be based on community surveys that asked for input from students, parents and high school staff. The district is currently observing spring break.
According to the surveys, most of the respondents preferred postponing prom and graduation, if possible, to June and late June, respectively.
However, a greater percentage of school staff members, 41.2%, preferred that graduation take place in July vs. 37% in June. Close to 4,700 participants answered the survey, which can be found here:
A plan to allow students and staff to pick up personal items from school buildings – one that will ensure safe social distancing – is also in the works and will be announced by next Friday.
Third quarter extended
On Wednesday, the third quarter grading timeframe was extended to April 24, allowing students additional time to submit assignments that were previously due before the initial school shut down announcement in mid-March.
Since March 30, students have been participating in online learning activities with daily support from their teachers. The activities are voluntary and are not being graded. In addition, learning packets have also been distributed along with thousands of meals for children 18 and under in the district. The next round of packets will be available May 4.
Technology, including laptops, were distributed to families in need of them earlier this month and are still available to those who have not requested them, according to the district officials.
Board to vote on teacher contract
Another priority also to be addressed on or before April 24 is electronic teacher contracts, according to district officials.
The district and the Kenosha Education Association, the teachers’ union, reached a tentative agreement on the teachers’ contract March 18.
Union officials said the agreement, which covers the 2020-21 academic year, includes a 1.81% base wage increase that coincided with Consumer Price Index as a calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The contract is expected to be voted on by the board later this month.
Summer activity plans forthcoming
District officials said that there were several areas of focus or priority in which details would still be forthcoming.
They include: spring and summer sports; summer school, recreation programs, such as, supervised playgrounds, swim lessons, tennis, basketball; fine arts summer programs, including band, orchestra and the Kenosha Youth Performing Arts Company; and the effect on the 2020-21 school year
Academic waivers in progress
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the district is also in the process of submitting waivers to the state’s Department of Public Instruction for the required instructional hours, high school credits, high school civics exam and high school community service hours and the “Educator Effectiveness” teacher evaluation tool.
At the April 27 board meeting, administration will recommend that the board support the waivers, which the state has already agreed to expedite, district officials said.