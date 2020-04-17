Kenosha Unified buildings closed for rest of school year

A plan to allow students and staff to pick up personal items from school buildings – one that will ensure safe social distancing – is also in the works and will be announced by next Friday.

Third quarter extended

On Wednesday, the third quarter grading timeframe was extended to April 24, allowing students additional time to submit assignments that were previously due before the initial school shut down announcement in mid-March.

Since March 30, students have been participating in online learning activities with daily support from their teachers. The activities are voluntary and are not being graded. In addition, learning packets have also been distributed along with thousands of meals for children 18 and under in the district. The next round of packets will be available May 4.

Technology, including laptops, were distributed to families in need of them earlier this month and are still available to those who have not requested them, according to the district officials.

Board to vote on teacher contract

Another priority also to be addressed on or before April 24 is electronic teacher contracts, according to district officials.